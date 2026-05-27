Academy Squad Set For Florida Tournament

Wednesday, 27th May 2026 16:42

Town are sending an academy squad to the MagiCup tournament, which is being played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida next week.

The prestigious competition is for U12s and U13s competing in a high-intensity 7v7 format.

In addition to the Blues, Chelsea and Manchester City are the other Premier League clubs involved with PSG, Juventus, AC Milan, Porto, Bayern Munich, Boca Juniors, River Plate and Palmeiras among the teams from across the globe taking part.

The young Blues, the first Town squad to travel to the US since the takeover in 2021, will fly out on Saturday with the games getting under way on Monday.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for some of our youngsters and a real testament to the progression of our academy system,” academy manager Ben Chenery said.

“It’ll be a brilliant week for the players to get some experience in how to represent our football club both on the pitch against some of the best young players around the world, and in a different country and environment.”

Photo: Action Images via Reuters