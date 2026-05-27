Town Linked With Swiss Defender
Wednesday, 27th May 2026 17:16
Town are among a long list of clubs reported to be showing interest in OH Leuven central defender Roggerio Nyakossi.
The 22-year-old Swiss U21 international skipper has impressed in his first full season in the Belgian Juliper League having joined from Olympique de Marseille, where he was playing for their B side, for €800,000 (£700,000) in January 2025.
According to German website Fussball Transfers, Town, Everton, Augsburg, TSG Hoffenheim, VfB Stuttgart, Werder Bremen, Feyenoord, RC Strasbourg and Olympique Lyon are all among the clubs eyeing the 6ft 4in tall defender.
Nyakossi, who started his career with Servette, who are based in his home town of Geneva, is said to be strong in the air and in the tackle but also good on the ball.
Marseille, who paid €2 million (£1.7 million) for Nyakossi in the summer of 2022, are reported to have included a buyback clause in last summer’s deal, while the defender has another year left on his contract.
Photo: IMAGO/Mauri Levandi via Reuters Connect
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