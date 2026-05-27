Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town Linked With Swiss Defender
Wednesday, 27th May 2026 17:16

Town are among a long list of clubs reported to be showing interest in OH Leuven central defender Roggerio Nyakossi.

The 22-year-old Swiss U21 international skipper has impressed in his first full season in the Belgian Juliper League having joined from Olympique de Marseille, where he was playing for their B side, for €800,000 (£700,000) in January 2025.

According to German website Fussball Transfers, Town, Everton, Augsburg, TSG Hoffenheim, VfB Stuttgart, Werder Bremen, Feyenoord, RC Strasbourg and Olympique Lyon are all among the clubs eyeing the 6ft 4in tall defender.

Nyakossi, who started his career with Servette, who are based in his home town of Geneva, is said to be strong in the air and in the tackle but also good on the ball.

Marseille, who paid €2 million (£1.7 million) for Nyakossi in the summer of 2022, are reported to have included a buyback clause in last summer’s deal, while the defender has another year left on his contract.

Photo: IMAGO/Mauri Levandi via Reuters Connect



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



tetchris added 17:32 - May 27
Not much competition for his signature then hahaha
0

armchaircritic59 added 18:06 - May 27
I've had a look at one of the two usual stats sites I use for such things. Not a great deal to go on there, though I did note in 18 games he'd scored 3 times. I did note something else too. A summing up of his notable strengths and weaknesses based on 2 seasons data, said, one notable strength, ball interception. Two notable weaknesses, passing and tackling. The last one being odd for a central defender! As I say only limited amount of data, and a young guy with improvement in him almost certainly. Make of it what you will!
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 299 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2026