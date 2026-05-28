Mehmeti in Albania Squad

Thursday, 28th May 2026 09:39

Town forward Anis Mehmeti has been named in the Albania squad for their friendlies against Israel and Luxembourg next month.

The Albanians host the Israelis on Wednesday 3rd June and the Luxembourgers on Saturday 6th June with both games in Tirana.

In March, Mehmeti, 25, became the first Blues player to win a senior cap with Albania when he came on as a half-time sub in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Ukraine in Valencia.

The former Bristol City man won his fourth full cap in that game and his first since 2023.

Photo: Tomasz Karczewski/Arena Akcji/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect