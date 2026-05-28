Ex-Town Duo Released By Spireites

Thursday, 28th May 2026 11:05

Former Blues Janoi Donacien and Freddie Ladapo are among the players to have been released by League Two Chesterfield, who are managed by ex-Town boss Paul Cook.

The Spireites, whose first-team coaching staff also includes Kieron Dyer and Gary Roberts, finished sixth in the division but failed to progress through the play-offs, losing 1-0 on aggregate in the semi-finals to Notts County.

Donacien, 32, joined the Derbyshire side in January 2025 after his Town departure. The St Lucia international made nine starts and 24 sub appearances in an injury hampered 18 months.

Ladapo, 33, signed for Chesterfield in January following a trial after leaving Huddersfield in September last year.

The striker’s time with the Spireites was also hit by injury, limiting him to one start and six sub appearances without scoring.

Photo: Matchday Images