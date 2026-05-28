Town Apply For Planning Permission For West Stand Concourse Expansion

Thursday, 28th May 2026 12:24

Town have applied for planning permission to expand the concourse under the West Stand, aimed at improving facilities, access and the Fanzone.

The proposed works will see the ground level concourse moved out into the area behind the stand, increasing the floor space from 864m2 to 1,759m2 while existing kiosks will be relocated and upgraded.

Portacabins will be removed and outbuildings demolished as part of the development, which will also see the Fanzone refurbished, the erection of new boundaries, a new gate on the ground’s northern boundary and a digital display board. Office, archive and medical areas to the south of the West Stand will also be relocated.

Automated turnstiles will also be installed at the back of the extended concourse, reducing queues around the stadium, with two-way kiosks serving both the Fanzone externally and the fans on the new concourse internally.

Toilets will also be upgraded and parking increased to the western side of the Fanzone with access from Constantine Road.

There will be an extension of existing catering around the hospitality lounge and facilities, and a new bar and seating off the concourse, as well as a new hospitality entrance along the newly defined stand threshold.

Accessible access will be at the north end of stand, while the Junior Blues area will be relocated within the existing stand envelope. Multi-faith and changing rooms will also be provided.

The application states that there is “a tremendous time pressure on the development of the West Stand”.

The Design and Access Statement reads: “The proposal submitted represents a progressive development for Ipswich Town Football Club. The additional concourse area and amenity provision will make for a more comfortable and safe experience on match day.

“The new turnstile locations will alleviate pressure on the surrounding streets and welcome the community into the Fanzone.

“Accessible access has been made a priority and the Fanzone will be able to cater for a more developed community programme going forward.

“The proposal strives to create subtlety through use of material to offset the impact of the scale. The materials respond to both the existing stand and surrounding boundaries, referencing existing material specifications where possible.”

In November, chairman and CEO Mark Ashton said the club would be looking at developments at the back of the West Stand and also on the practice pitch behind it, while adding additional seats at the back of the stand has also been under consideration for the longer-term ahead of the rebuild of the Cobbold Stand.

Photo: ITFC/Hoopers