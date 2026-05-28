Foundation Manager Curtis Leaves Town

Thursday, 28th May 2026 15:03

Ipswich Town Foundation manager Jason Curtis is leaving the club’s charitable arm at the end of this month to explore new opportunities, seven years after leading its relaunch.

The club re-established what was then known as the ITFC Community Trust with three staff in September 2019, six years after it had severed ties with the previous Charitable Trust.

Curtis was headhunted by former owner Marcus Evans and then-general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill from Norwich City where the one-time Peterborough United academy player had worked for the previous five years.

The aims was to reconnect with the local community, improve and grow the boys’ football programme, squeeze Norwich City out of Suffolk schools and facilities, engage with schools, introduce girls’ and school holiday opportunities and launch further community programmes, among them disability and walking football, and dementia cafes, while looking to grow the organisation and the club’s fanbase, and secure external funding for projects and programmes.

Now, having been rebranded the Ipswich Town Foundation in the summer of 2022 following the Gamechanger 20 takeover, it has more than 50 contracted staff delivering 32 diverse programmes engaging with almost 10,000 people each week.

“I can genuinely say it was a monumental effort and achievement,” Curtis said. “Mission accomplished!

“As not only an employee but a supporter, seeing the growth and success over the last few years has been amazing and I have memories that will stay with me forever. I have met and worked with so many dedicated people, it has been an absolute honour.

“I have already had some exciting conversations and offers but am also exploring other opportunities. However, I intend on taking my time to consider after a well-earned rest.”

Photo: TWTD