O'Shea and Ogbene Set to Add to Caps

Thursday, 28th May 2026 15:52

Blues duo Dara O’Shea and Chieo Ogbene look set to add to their international caps when the Republic of Ireland take on Qatar at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin this evening (KO 7.45pm, Amazon Prime).

O’Shea was drafted into the squad earlier in the week following a number of injury call-offs having initially been left out with manager Heimir Hallgrímsson omitting a number of players who have had busy seasons.

However, the Town skipper will not travel to Canada for another friendly a week tomorrow.

O’Shea has previously won 44 full caps and wore the captain’s armband in the 5-0 victory over Grenada in Spain earlier this month, while Ogbene, who spent last season on loan at Sheffield United, has made 33 international appearances, scoring four goals.

Former Town defender Corrie Ndaba, now with Serie A Lecce, is also in the squad having been handed his first senior call.

Photo: Reuters