Town Linked With Colombian Midfielder

Thursday, 28th May 2026 21:04 Town are reported to be showing interest in Real Betis central midfielder Nelson Deossa. According to, ABC Sevilla, the Blues have joined clubs in Argentina - River Plate - and Brazil - Flamengo and Vasco da Gama - in eyeing the Colombian. Betis are understood to be keen to move Deossa on this summer only a year after paying Mexican side Rayados de Monterrey €11.5 million (£10 million) for his services at a time when Nottingham Forest and West Ham United were understood to be interested. The 26-year-old made only eight starts and 12 sub appearances in La Liga during 2025/26. Marmato-born Deossa started his career in Colombia with Atlético Huila, spending time on loan with Estudiantes in Argentina, Junior and Atlético Nacional back in his home country before joining Mexican club Pachuca on a permanent basis in December 2023. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire



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GoingUp added 21:11 - May 28

Buy - he might bring us quality sniff of a chance to stay up 0

Ipswichbusiness added 21:22 - May 28

No! According to the article he has hardly played in La Liga and his club is keen to get rid of him. We can do much better! -2

dirtydingusmagee added 21:27 - May 28

i think its good that we are looking abroad for players, however looking is one thing getting players to come to Town is another, but we can but hope. Will be interesting to see how things go , over coming months . Really do need to be making a better go of it this time . 2

captaincrunch added 21:29 - May 28

Sign him up! High quality player 0

dirtydingusmagee added 21:32 - May 28

Ipswichbusiness, ok .......... lets have your targets. Easy to say we can do better all the time but name the realistic signings in your opinion . 3

jas0999 added 21:41 - May 28

An interesting and pleasing link. Although I don’t know much about him, it’s clear we need to shop in the European market or indeed further afield. Better value and technically good players. 2

Powrigan added 21:44 - May 28

If he is not good enough for a LaLiga team and they want to sell him so soon, he unfortunately won’t be good enough for the premier league. -1

tetchris added 21:51 - May 28

Allegedly he was suspended for dating the daughter of one of the directors Betis. Also like’s a bit of the Spanish night life apparently! -1

Marinersnose added 21:52 - May 28

Excellent that we are spreading our scouting network further afield. I can’t really comment on the ability of this player as I’ve never watched him play. My reservations would be that he can’t get into a Real Betis team in a weaker Spanish league. 1

BeattiesBackPocket added 21:53 - May 28

Ipswich business and powrigan you remember Delap or Hutchinson? Neither played more than a handful of games or was wanted by their clubs either. Do you know half the foreign signings at Brentford or Bournemouth or Brighton before they came in and made an impact?? No didn’t think so. People need to be realistic of you think we’re going to get people from the top end of the prem to come to a club that still needs to show they can stay up you’re as per usual delusional unless it’s a youngster like Delap or Hutchinson were then there’s a risk. Be realistic. Also those top players come with a big big transfer fee 1

BeattiesBackPocket added 21:56 - May 28

I’d personally see if we could get in Harvey Elliott on loan I know he’s been connected as a possibility but I guess some on here wouldn’t want him either then as he hardly played any games last season for Villa on loan either 0

BlueBoots added 22:08 - May 28

Sign him up! Already limbering up my vocal chords for his song...



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muccletonjoe added 22:20 - May 28

Could well turn out to be a good signing if he comes, no idea what sort of player he is or what he is capable of, but if his temperament is right, lets give him a go. Has appeared 20 times in spannish top flight. Well above championship level. 0

blues1 added 22:24 - May 28

Ipswichbusiness. So come on then? Let's have the players you think we should be signing? Rodri, Rice maybe?. Do you think Sunderland fans had ever heard of the likes of Brobby, for example? Fact is, in general, we arent gonna get players whove played week in,week out for their clubs. Doesnt mean they're not good players. Can be various reasons for that. Let's wait and see before writing players off before they've even signed for us shall we? 1

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