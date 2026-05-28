Town Linked With Colombian Midfielder
Thursday, 28th May 2026 21:04
Town are reported to be showing interest in Real Betis central midfielder Nelson Deossa.
According to, ABC Sevilla, the Blues have joined clubs in Argentina - River Plate - and Brazil - Flamengo and Vasco da Gama - in eyeing the Colombian.
Betis are understood to be keen to move Deossa on this summer only a year after paying Mexican side Rayados de Monterrey €11.5 million (£10 million) for his services at a time when Nottingham Forest and West Ham United were understood to be interested.
The 26-year-old made only eight starts and 12 sub appearances in La Liga during 2025/26.
Marmato-born Deossa started his career in Colombia with Atlético Huila, spending time on loan with Estudiantes in Argentina, Junior and Atlético Nacional back in his home country before joining Mexican club Pachuca on a permanent basis in December 2023.
Photo: ZUMA Press Wire
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