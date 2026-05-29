Al-Hamadi's Iraq in Friendly Action

Friday, 29th May 2026 11:55

Town striker Ali Al-Hamadi is set for friendly action with Iraq against Andorra this evening (KO 5pm).

Al-Hamadi, 24, who spent last season on loan at Luton Town, has previously won 17 full caps, scoring five goals.

A 34-man provisional Iraqi squad is currently at a training camp in Girona, Spain ahead of the World Cup finals where they are grouped with Norway, France and Senegal.

Tonight’s friendly is the first of two during the camp with a game against the hosts scheduled for next Thursday.

Following the camp, manager Graham Arnold, previously in charge of his home nation Australia, will pick his final travelling squad.

After flying to the United States, Iraq, who will be based at the Greenbrier Sports Performance Centre in West Virginia, will play a third and final friendly against Venezuela on Tuesday 9th June.

Photo: Reuters