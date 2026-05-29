Al-Hamadi Wins Cap in Friendly Victory

Friday, 29th May 2026 19:12

Blues striker Ali Al-Hamadi won his 18th Iraq cap as his World Cup-bound side beat Andorra 1-0 in a friendly in Spain this evening.

The 24-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Luton Town, came on as a 65th-minute sub with Iraq, whose XI included a number of new and fringe players, having taken the lead in the first half through Ali Yousif.

A 34-man provisional Iraqi squad is currently at a training camp in Girona ahead of the World Cup finals where they are grouped with Norway, France and Senegal.

They face Spain in another friendly next Thursday before manager Graham Arnold picks his final squad.

After flying to the United States, Iraq, who will be based at the Greenbrier Sports Performance Centre in West Virginia, will play a third and final friendly against Venezuela on Tuesday 9th June.

Photo: Reuters