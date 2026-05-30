Hirst and Mthunzi Set For Friendly Action

Saturday, 30th May 2026 10:14

George Hirst looks set to add to his international caps this afternoon when Scotland host fellow World Cup qualifiers Curacao in a friendly at Hampden Park (KO 1pm, BBC1 Scotland, BBC iPlayer).

The Scots have been at a training camp at Little Hampden this week as they prepare for the finals.

They next travel to a training camp at Inter Miami’s Florida Blue Training Center before a final friendly against Bolivia at New Jersey’s Sports Illustrated Arena in a week’s time.

The players and staff will then move on to Charlotte, North Carolina where they will be based at MLS side Charlotte FC’s Atrium Health Performance Park during the tournament.

Scotland face Haiti in their opening group game on Sunday 14th June at Foxborough (KO 2am, UK), then Morocco at the same venue on Friday 19th June (KO 11pm) and Brazil on Wednesday 24th June (KO 11pm) in Miami.

Hirst, 27, who has previously won eight full caps, scoring once, will be looking to bag his first home goal against the Curaçaoans, the smallest nation ever to have qualified for the finals.

Elsewhere, Blues youngster Corbin Mthunzi will be in action for Zimbabwe against India in the third/fourth play-off at the Unity Cup at the Valley, Charlton (KO 2.30pm).

Mthunzi, 19, won his second cap and made his first international start as the Warriors were beaten 2-0 by Nigeria in their semi-final on Tuesday.

Former Blues attacker Tawanda Chirewa, now with Wolves, was also in the side.

Discounted tickets for this afternoon’s matches, Nigeria and Jamaica meet in the final later in the day, are available here.

Photos: Ger Harley/Sportpix/Sipa USA - Imago Images Sports