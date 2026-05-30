Hirst Starts as Scotland Win Final Home Friendly

Saturday, 30th May 2026 15:02

George Hirst played the first 45 minutes as Scotland beat 10-man Curacao 4-1 at Hampden Park in their final home-based friendly ahead of the World Cup finals.

Hirst saw a header saved by the Curaçaoan keeper, who also did well to thwart to the 27-year-old after he was played in on the left of the box, in a first-half in which the Scots were largely unconvincing until the visitors, who had gone ahead through Sheffield United’s Tahith Chong, were reduced in number when Miami FC’s Jurgen Locadia was red-carded for an elbow.

Rangers winger Findlay Curtis levelled before Hirst, who was winning his ninth full cap, was one of five half-time substitutions.

In a comfortable second half, Lawrence Shankland, who recently joined the Gers from Hearts, netted twice and Bournemouth’s Ryan Christie a penalty to secure the victory.

Scotland fly out to a training camp at Inter Miami’s Florida Blue Training Center tomorrow before a final friendly against Bolivia at New Jersey’s Sports Illustrated Arena in a week’s time.

The players and staff will then move on to Charlotte, North Carolina where they will be based at MLS side Charlotte FC’s Atrium Health Performance Park during the tournament.

Scotland face Haiti in their opening group game on Sunday 14th June at Foxborough (KO 2am, UK), then Morocco at the same venue on Friday 19th June (KO 11pm) and Brazil on Wednesday 24th June (KO 11pm) in Miami.

Photo: Reuters