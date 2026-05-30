Mthunzi Wins Cap in Zimbabwe Victory

Saturday, 30th May 2026 17:43

U21s defender Corbin Mthunzi started and won his third cap as Zimbabwe beat India 1-0 to claim third place at the Unity Cup at the Valley, Charlton this afternoon.

The Zimbabweans, who were beaten 2-0 by Nigeria in their semi-final on Tuesday, scored the game’s only goal via a 33rd-minute Prince Dube penalty.

Mthunzi, 19, became the first player with Town to represent Zimbabwe when he made his debut in March..

Former Blues attacker Tawanda Chirewa, now with Wolves, came on as a sub during this afternoon’s match.

Photo: Imago Images Sports