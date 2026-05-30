Former Blues Academy Forward in Canada World Cup Squad

Saturday, 30th May 2026 18:21

Former Blues academy forward Marcelo Flores has been named in the Canada squad for this summer’s World Cup finals.

Flores, 22, who left Town for Arsenal’s youth set-up in 2019, had previously won three friendly caps with Mexico, where he now plays his club football with Tigres UANL.

Born in Georgetown, Ontario, Flores switched allegiance to Canada in February and made his debut the following month.

Flores was spotted by former Blues coach Steve Foley while playing in the Cayman Islands where his father Ruben, who later joined the staff at Playford Road, was coaching the women’s national team.

Tournament co-hosts Canada face Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland in their group matches.

Flores, whose elder sister Silvana had a spell on loan with Town in 2022, is the second former Town academy player to be named in a World Cup squad this summer, veteran defender Tommy Smith having been selected for his second finals by New Zealand, 16 years after his first.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters