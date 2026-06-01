Former Blues Pair in Australia World Cup Squad

Monday, 1st Jun 2026 09:37

Former Blues pair Cameron Burgess and Tete Yengi have been named in the Australia squad for the World Cup finals.

Central defender Burgess, one of Town’s back-to-back promotion heroes, left Portman Road for Swansea City last summer and played every minute of the Championship season for the Welshmen, one of only two outfielders to do so along with Blues skipper Dara O’Shea.

The 30-year-old, who was born in Aberdeen, has previously won 26 full caps for the Socceroos, for whom he qualifies having been brought up in Perth, WA.

Striker Yengi was with the Blues between September 2021 and December 2023 having signed from Newcastle Jets following a trial after being recommended by former head of sports science Andy Costin, a fellow Australian.

Now 25, Yengi was a regular in the U21s but never made a senior appearance.

While a Town player, Adelaide-born Yengi spent time on loan with VPS in Finland, Northampton Town and then with another Finnish side, KuPS.

The 6ft 6in tall frontman, who is one of two uncapped players in the Australia squad, left the Blues for Livingston and is currently on loan from the Scottish club to Japanese side Machida Zelvia.

His elder brother Kusini, who is on loan at another Japanese club, Cerezo Osaka, from Aberdeen and was previously with Portsmouth, misses out on a place in the squad.

Australia are grouped with co-hosts the United States, Türkiye and Paraguay at the finals.

Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed that former Blues academy forward Marcelo Flores will miss the finals having suffered a torn ACL while in action for his Mexican club Tigres UANL the day after the Canada squad had been selected.

Photo: Reuters