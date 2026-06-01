Muric Joins Sassuolo on Permanent Deal
Monday, 1st Jun 2026 12:17
Blues keeper Aro Muric has joined loan side Sassuolo on a permanent deal, the Serie A club having triggered an option clause.
Sassuolo are understood to have paid €7 million (just over £6 million) for the 27-year-old Kosovo international.
Muric, who was contracted to Town until the summer of 2028, joined the Neroverdi on loan last summer and impressed throughout their first Serie A campaign following promotion, making 32 appearances.
However, just over a fortnight ago, the Swiss-born keeper said he would not be returning for 2026/27, so his permanent switch marks something of a volte-face.
The move ends an unhappy spell with the Blues for Muric following his £10 million summer-of-2024 move from Burnley, having made 19 appearances for Town during a difficult Premier League season at Portman Road.
Photo: Matchday Images
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