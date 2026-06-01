Muric Joins Sassuolo on Permanent Deal

Monday, 1st Jun 2026 12:17 Blues keeper Aro Muric has joined loan side Sassuolo on a permanent deal, the Serie A club having triggered an option clause. Sassuolo are understood to have paid €7 million (just over £6 million) for the 27-year-old Kosovo international. Muric, who was contracted to Town until the summer of 2028, joined the Neroverdi on loan last summer and impressed throughout their first Serie A campaign following promotion, making 32 appearances. However, just over a fortnight ago, the Swiss-born keeper said he would not be returning for 2026/27, so his permanent switch marks something of a volte-face. The move ends an unhappy spell with the Blues for Muric following his £10 million summer-of-2024 move from Burnley, having made 19 appearances for Town during a difficult Premier League season at Portman Road. Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



Ipswich_Sniffer added 12:20 - Jun 1

They have done a number on us :-( -4

Aero added 12:22 - Jun 1

Hopefully we have a sell on clause... 2

benslifeyt added 12:22 - Jun 1

Good luck muric . Thanks for trying for us

Unfortunately some moves dont work . And no player come to a club and trys ro play his worst .



Keep that in mind before some people moan :) 15

WalkRules added 12:24 - Jun 1

Glad it is done quickly so we can move on. 6

BerksBlue15 added 12:25 - Jun 1

Volte-face? Didn't he used to play centre half for Leicester? 5

Paulc added 12:26 - Jun 1

Shame it didn't work out for him here, but there really was no way back for him as the defence clearly had no confidence in him. Hope it works out for him going forward.



This was about financial damage limitation and we lost £4m could've been a lot worse and Sassuolo certainly haven't "done a number on us". 7

BerksBlue15 added 12:29 - Jun 1

So essentially, Muric out for equivalent of Kipre + £4m in. Probably best for everyone involved and draws a line under a sizeable elephant in the room. Besides, Walton in particular deserves a proper crack at being our #1 having earned the shirt back. 5

superblues9 added 12:31 - Jun 1

Pu it towards delap -3

superblues9 added 12:32 - Jun 1

*put* 1

Monkey_Blue added 12:34 - Jun 1

He wasn’t coming back to us and whilst I think he’d burnt his bridges he is potentially an excellent keeper. It’s income to add to the pot. Did they get a good deal? Probably but I don’t think we should be over upset that he’s gone for £2/3m less than he perhaps should have done. 1

petersongoal added 12:35 - Jun 1

Good news for both sides I think. Time for him, and us, to move on. All the best, Aro! 3

LandOfMickyStockwell added 12:37 - Jun 1

I wish him well.



Perhaps Sassuolo will flip him to another club? Ipswich received what they wanted (as valued last year).



I hope the sale has a sell on, and a friendly in Italy. 4

Monkey_Blue added 12:37 - Jun 1

Superblues9… I’d don’t particularly want Delap back. He clearly was playing for himself for the second half of the season to get himself the best move. Lost count of the ridiculous shots he took and times he should have passed. He was visiting potential suitors before the season had even ended so couldn’t wait to get out the door. 8

OldFart71 added 12:39 - Jun 1

It does make me wonder if we are not being as cute with deals as we should be. We have lost £4 million on Muric. Not made a great deal on Delap. We have paid pretty big sums for people like Szmodics and although Ali was only £1 million I doubt we will see a profit on him.

Then we had to purchase Akpom who did nothing for us at £7 million and whilst these fees pale into insignificance against some players that bigger clubs have paid fees for up to £90 million as a club that probably has £120 million to spend on new recruits we cannot afford to waste much of that. -3

Stephbgb added 12:40 - Jun 1

@berksblue15 you're thinking of Moritz Volz the Fulham fullback who had half a season with us ;-)



Maybe Sassuolo have no intention of playing him, but activated their buy clause knowing they have another club who'll pay more? 1

Nutkins_Return added 12:40 - Jun 1

The more interesting thing is Muric himself confirmed he wasn't going to be there next season. Be interesting to see how it plays out as it didn't sound like wants to go back. So Sassuola perhaps confident they can flip him for a profit quickly. 1

AbujaBlue added 12:51 - Jun 1

Better than him leaving us on a free. Best of luck to him. 2

Paulc added 12:52 - Jun 1

OldFart71 - I thought we all understood the Delap deal? If we didn't have a £30m sell clause in his contract he wouldn't have signed in the first place!

I agree on Akpom but as a former golden boot winner, no one expected to be as rubbish as he was. Similar on Szmods, but we did get some value out of him and there is still a deal to be done there. 3

ldnj added 12:55 - Jun 1

It may not be a loss per se as he's halfway through the contract. If it's written down over the 4yrs, his "value" could be only £5m so it's a "profit" ! So might with for fair play relies and frees up salary ? 2

blues1 added 12:55 - Jun 1

Monkeyblue. I fail to see how Delap was playing for himself 2nd half of season, to get himself as good a move as possible. If he was, he didnt do it very well, bcse he was poor the 2nf half of the season. Not all his fault to be fair, as the service to him seemed to dry up. Whether we should resign him is another matter mind you. 0

ldnj added 12:56 - Jun 1

"Might work for fair play" ? 0

blues1 added 12:58 - Jun 1

Paulc. Akpom wasn't rubbish. He just didnt get enough game time, having had no preseason, to really get up to speed. 10-15 minutes here and there dont do it. And no coincidence btw, thst the 2zgames he started up front, he scored in both games. 1

d77sgw added 12:58 - Jun 1

And again, the Akpom deal (like Kipre) was no lose - yes he’s not worth anything like £7m, but we were only ever going to have to pay that in a situation that we made 20 times that from promotion… 1

hyperbrit added 12:59 - Jun 1

the soft spot that I have for Delap has perhaps become soppy? 0

jas0999 added 13:01 - Jun 1

Was still the best keeper we had on our books, but clearly this is a good move for all concerned.



Seems a bit odd considering his previous comments and wouldn’t be surprised if he’s sold for more. Bit like the Aston Villa JP deal.



Good luck to him. 0

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments