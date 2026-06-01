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Sassuolo to Assess Muric Offers
Monday, 1st Jun 2026 15:13

Sassuolo will look at offers they might receive for ex-Blues keeper Aro Muric this summer, according to an Italian report.

Earlier today, the Serie A club exercised an option to sign the 27-year-old on a permanent basis for €7 million (just over £6 million) following his successful loan spell.

However, as previously reported, the Kosovo international said just over a fortnight ago that he didn’t plan to play for Sassuolo next season.

Despite that, according to GianlucaDiMarzio.com, Sassuolo opted to trigger their option and will now evaluate any offers they might receive, presumably with an eye towards turning a quick profit with Juventus and Valencia having been linked over the course of the season.

Alternatively, they will discuss with Muric a way forward for him with the Neroverdi, which seems likely to include increased wages with his terms at the Mapei Stadium less lucrative than his Town deal, which was due to end in the summer of 2028.

Photo: IMAGO/Sportimage via Reuters Connect



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WhoisJimmyJuan added 15:15 - Jun 1
Curiouser and curiouser.
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jas0999 added 15:19 - Jun 1
Sounds like good business by them.

Hopefully MA has ensured this deal leaves us very, very protected. Presumably something was agreed last year regarding sell ons etc.
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hype313 added 15:23 - Jun 1
Wonder if we're well protected...
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Linkboy13 added 15:27 - Jun 1
The way MA has handled other deals jas0999 i wouldn't hold your breath.
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