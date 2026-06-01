Blues Legend Stewart's March of the Day III Under Way

Monday, 1st Jun 2026 19:17

Blues legend Marcus Stewart, whose March of the Day III fundraiser for the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation and Leeds Hospitals Charity, got under way today, has revealed he has now lost the use of his arms.

Stewart, 53, was diagnosed with MND in September 2022 and since then has spent time raising funds and awareness.

This year’s march is a 350-mile six-day walk around 47 football and rugby league grounds between Liverpool, where the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation is based, and the Rob Burrow Centre in Leeds with legends from both sports taking part along the way.

“I can’t drive anymore, can’t shower myself, can’t put clothes on, can’t take them off,” Stewart told BBC Breakfast.

“I can’t do anything that you would do with your arms, really, but I find solutions and find ways around it, and if I can’t do that, then my wife’s here to help me.

"I probably get frustrated with myself because I can’t do certain things, but some things I’m out of control of... but I’ve always been a positive person.”

Stewart is hopeful that a cure for the disease will be found soon.

“[Former England rugby union international] Lewis Moody’s been diagnosed recently, in terms of sports people that we know,” he added.

“So who knows? Who knows what’s going to happen in the next year? Something might come out soon.

“We don’t know, but I’m always hopeful. I believe I’ve got time on my side and I believe there will be a treatment or a cure soon. If I didn’t believe that, then there’s no point in carrying on.”

Donations to the March of the Day III charities can be made here.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters