Chaplin Not in Pompey's Plans

Monday, 1st Jun 2026 20:07

Portsmouth sporting director Rich Hughes says Pompey aren’t looking at bringing released Blues forward Conor Chaplin back to Fratton Park this summer.

The 29-year-old spent 2025/26 on loan back at his local side where he started his career, making 27 starts and 10 sub appearances, scoring twice.

Chaplin’s five-year spell with the Blues was up this summer and the back-to-back promotion hero is now available on a free transfer.

But quizzed on whether Chaplin is in his club’s thoughts ahead of the new season, Hughes said not as it stands.

“At this point I would probably say no,” he told BBC Solent. “We’re really grateful for Conor’s impact around the group last year.

“I think Conor would probably be the first one to say it probably wasn’t the return he hoped for, but what he was was an unbelievable character around the building and he was a leader, which I think speaks testament to Conor as a person and as a natural leader.

“To come in as a loan player and show that level of commitment to a group in terms of how he developed it, how he worked with the younger players, how he trained consistently every day, and how he sort of engaged with everything that we ask of players in this football club is testament to him.

“But it’s not something that we pursued at the minute and not something we’re really actively looking to bring in.

“But I think anyone that spoke to anyone who’s affiliated with this football club would tell you what an unbelievable person and character Conor is.

“We’ve also sought his feedback on what he saw, what he thought and how we can get better as a group as well.”

Social media rumour has linked Derby County with a move for Chaplin.

Photo: Matchday Images