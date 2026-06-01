Chaplin Not in Pompey's Plans
Monday, 1st Jun 2026 20:07
Portsmouth sporting director Rich Hughes says Pompey aren’t looking at bringing released Blues forward Conor Chaplin back to Fratton Park this summer.
The 29-year-old spent 2025/26 on loan back at his local side where he started his career, making 27 starts and 10 sub appearances, scoring twice.
Chaplin’s five-year spell with the Blues was up this summer and the back-to-back promotion hero is now available on a free transfer.
But quizzed on whether Chaplin is in his club’s thoughts ahead of the new season, Hughes said not as it stands.
“At this point I would probably say no,” he told BBC Solent. “We’re really grateful for Conor’s impact around the group last year.
“I think Conor would probably be the first one to say it probably wasn’t the return he hoped for, but what he was was an unbelievable character around the building and he was a leader, which I think speaks testament to Conor as a person and as a natural leader.
“To come in as a loan player and show that level of commitment to a group in terms of how he developed it, how he worked with the younger players, how he trained consistently every day, and how he sort of engaged with everything that we ask of players in this football club is testament to him.
“But it’s not something that we pursued at the minute and not something we’re really actively looking to bring in.
“But I think anyone that spoke to anyone who’s affiliated with this football club would tell you what an unbelievable person and character Conor is.
“We’ve also sought his feedback on what he saw, what he thought and how we can get better as a group as well.”
Social media rumour has linked Derby County with a move for Chaplin.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 299 bloggers
Between The Lines, Champions League Final Edition - PSG Tips by The_Flashing_Smile
PSG 1:1 Arsenal (AET, PSG win 4:3 on pens)
UEFA Champions League Final - 30/05/26
Between The Lines, Championship Play-Off Final Edition - Tiger Feat by The_Flashing_Smile
A couple of you mentioned doing a Saints ditty. Well, they get a brief mention here!
Between The Lines - The FA Crap Final by The_Flashing_Smile
This isn't an ITFC poem, but for those of you starved of football-based irreverent poetry, here's my take on last weekend's cup final. Catch a recorded version on the socials soon.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of ITFC. No.47 - We’re Going Up Again! by The_Flashing_Smile
When we look back on this game dispassionately, we’ll probably see it as comfortable. It didn’t feel it at the time, even with the two early goals. There was always a nagging doubt that if QPR somehow pulled one back, things would get nervy.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.46 - That’s Entertainment, Revisited by The_Flashing_Smile
An extraordinary, pulsating, end-to-end-ding-dong of a game.
Fantastic entertainment; what football should always be about.
One game now left, three points still required.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]