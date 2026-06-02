McKenna Bookies' Favourite For Fulham Job

Tuesday, 2nd Jun 2026 17:29

Town boss Kieran McKenna is the bookies’ early favourite for the Fulham job, the West Londoners having confirmed that Marco Silva is leaving.

The Portuguese is expected to take over at Benfica after five years in charge at Craven Cottage.

News of Silva’s departure came as little shock with the one-time Watford, Everton and Hull City boss out of contract and bookmakers had already begun quoting odds prior to his afternoon’s announcement.

McKenna is widely tipped as the favourite at 5/2 with some bookies and 10/3 with others.

Former Brentford manager Thomas Frank is second-favourite at 4/1 with ex-Blues loanee Liam Rosenior, who recently left Chelsea, third at 8/1.

We understand McKenna is among the potential bosses under consideration by the Cottagers as they look to replace Silva having been impressed with the job he has done in his time at Portman Road.

Town, who rebuffed interest from a number of clubs following their 2024 promotion to the Premier League, will hope to do the same this summer with the compensation which would be due, understood to be around £8 million, a significant obstacle for interested parties.

McKenna is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2028 having signed a new deal during the interest two summers ago.

Photo: Matchday Images