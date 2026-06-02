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McKenna Bookies' Favourite For Fulham Job
Tuesday, 2nd Jun 2026 17:29

Town boss Kieran McKenna is the bookies’ early favourite for the Fulham job, the West Londoners having confirmed that Marco Silva is leaving.

The Portuguese is expected to take over at Benfica after five years in charge at Craven Cottage.

News of Silva’s departure came as little shock with the one-time Watford, Everton and Hull City boss out of contract and bookmakers had already begun quoting odds prior to his afternoon’s announcement.

McKenna is widely tipped as the favourite at 5/2 with some bookies and 10/3 with others.

Former Brentford manager Thomas Frank is second-favourite at 4/1 with ex-Blues loanee Liam Rosenior, who recently left Chelsea, third at 8/1.

We understand McKenna is among the potential bosses under consideration by the Cottagers as they look to replace Silva having been impressed with the job he has done in his time at Portman Road.

Town, who rebuffed interest from a number of clubs following their 2024 promotion to the Premier League, will hope to do the same this summer with the compensation which would be due, understood to be around £8 million, a significant obstacle for interested parties.

McKenna is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2028 having signed a new deal during the interest two summers ago.

Photo: Matchday Images



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Bazza8564 added 17:36 - Jun 2
Yawn Yawn Yawn, 2 years on his contract left, one of the best paid managers around and just 40. Why would KM even think about going there?
With Frank, Glasner and Rosenior available, plus many more, this is just nonsense as usual
4

churchmans added 17:43 - Jun 2
If i had a pound for everytime mckenna is 'bookies favourite for a vacant managerial job' i would be the club owner
1

chepstowblue added 17:57 - Jun 2
If I were a Fulham fan I'd be wanting Frank ahead of KMc. Town's football was far from attractive last season and I'd be less concerned now than had he left us before the 24/25 season. That being said, I hope he's still with us come August.
0

lozklein added 17:58 - Jun 2
Could be a win-win.....McKenna goes to a club that is guaranteed to stay up in the Premiership, rather than risk a 2nd relegation; Ipswich get to appoint a proven manager who will have the nous and guile to keep us in the Premier League
0

Fabianski added 17:59 - Jun 2
Fulham - 4 years established now in the Prem and not finished lower than 13th.KM’s heart may be telling him to stay with us for another crack at it, but if he’s offered the Fulham job, he should take it and see if he can take them into Europe.
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