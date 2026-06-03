Everton's Iroegbunam on Town's Summer List
Wednesday, 3rd Jun 2026 19:10
Everton midfielder Tim Iroegbunam is on Town’s list of potential summer recruits, TWTD understands.
The 22-year-old is a player the Blues have eyed for a couple of transfer windows but are yet to make an approach to the Toffees.
Great Barr-born Iroegbunam played youth football with Sutton United and West Brom before moving on to Aston Villa’s academy.
While at Villa, the six-foot-tall defensive midfielder made three starts - two in the Premier League - and 16 sub appearances, and spent time on loan at QPR.
In June 2024, Iroegbunam, who was capped by England at U19 and U20 levels, moved on to Everton for £9 million.
For the Merseysiders, he has made 24 starts and 28 sub appearances. Last season, he started Premier League matches and came off the bench 12 times.
Everton are reported to value Iroegbunam at around £20 million and are believed to have been open to offers in January but are said not to have made a decision on whether to allow him to move on this summer with a number of clubs thought to have been keeping tabs.
Town look set to have a busy close season as they gear themselves up for their return to the top flight.
With promotion this time around worth a minimum of £240 million, it seems likely the Blues will spend more than the £112.8 million paid out on players in their previous 2024/25 Premier League campaign.
Photo: Imago Images Sports
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