Everton's Iroegbunam on Town's Summer List

Wednesday, 3rd Jun 2026 19:10 Everton midfielder Tim Iroegbunam is on Town’s list of potential summer recruits, TWTD understands. The 22-year-old is a player the Blues have eyed for a couple of transfer windows but are yet to make an approach to the Toffees. Great Barr-born Iroegbunam played youth football with Sutton United and West Brom before moving on to Aston Villa’s academy. While at Villa, the six-foot-tall defensive midfielder made three starts - two in the Premier League - and 16 sub appearances, and spent time on loan at QPR. In June 2024, Iroegbunam, who was capped by England at U19 and U20 levels, moved on to Everton for £9 million. For the Merseysiders, he has made 24 starts and 28 sub appearances. Last season, he started Premier League matches and came off the bench 12 times. Everton are reported to value Iroegbunam at around £20 million and are believed to have been open to offers in January but are said not to have made a decision on whether to allow him to move on this summer with a number of clubs thought to have been keeping tabs. Town look set to have a busy close season as they gear themselves up for their return to the top flight. With promotion this time around worth a minimum of £240 million, it seems likely the Blues will spend more than the £112.8 million paid out on players in their previous 2024/25 Premier League campaign. Photo: Imago Images Sports



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cressi added 19:19 - Jun 3

Good player loves a tackle and a booking gets around the pitch never reliased his still only 22. 1

Berts_chin added 19:20 - Jun 3

I'd rather spend £20m on Hayden Hackney, if he'd come. -6

armchaircritic59 added 19:22 - Jun 3

I'll leave that one to recruitment, clearly better than the few times I've seen him it appears. 0

pingu67 added 19:23 - Jun 3

Well he ticks the west brom connection box 1

HatStand added 19:25 - Jun 3

Can't think of a song for him yet? 2

benslifeyt added 19:26 - Jun 3

20 mil sounds a bit high ngl 2

TractorTim96 added 19:27 - Jun 3

Bert’s - unfortunately no chance of us signing Hackney, as much as I’d love us too. Some decent other midfielders out there though 0

blueboy1981 added 19:32 - Jun 3

But who’s list ? McKenna, Ashton or Who ?

Who are the so called ‘recruitment team’ ?

Do we even have one ? - if so who’s in it ? -1

armchaircritic59 added 19:34 - Jun 3

HatStand, well I think " There's only one Tim Iroegbunam " can be ruled out . Actually I've just tried it, and if you sing it quickly...... :) 1

cressi added 19:34 - Jun 3

Different type of player younger than Hackney and has played more Premier league games. If Hackney was that good as people believe would Carrick not want him to develop. 1

BlueBlood90 added 19:39 - Jun 3

Certainly wouldn’t pay £20m. Almost definitely better options abroad for that kind of figure. -1

TheGentlemanViking added 19:47 - Jun 3

Strong player, 50+ games in the Prem, certainly a really useful option. Him and Azor together would be solid. Anything under £20m for a 22 year old English midfielder with that much Prem experience is a bargain. 3

Hugoagogo_Reborn added 19:52 - Jun 3

@HatStand -



0

IndependentlyBlue added 19:52 - Jun 3

Was mentioned before as a possible buy but then seemed to cool off. Think he’d be a good acquisition. 1

Hugoagogo_Reborn added 19:54 - Jun 3

Iro-eg-bunam

Plays for the blues.,..

Plays for the blues.... 0

bluesissy added 19:55 - Jun 3

Who????????????....no thanks 0

Linkboy13 added 19:59 - Jun 3

As daft as it may seem and being the manager McKenna has very little involvement in recruitment that's Mr Ashton's department. McKenna did comment over a year ago now that the recruitment strategy wasn't satisfactory. This may be the reason why certain players don't seem to get the game time expected Akpom, Smzodics, and Cajuste to name a few. 0

Vic added 20:03 - Jun 3

Linkboy - don't be daft! McKenna OK's every signing.

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Gforce added 20:05 - Jun 3

Haven't seen that much of him,but what i have seen,definitely an upgrade on Neil and Taylor. 1

jas0999 added 20:07 - Jun 3

Don’t know who he is … 1

cressi added 20:10 - Jun 3

Dortmund want so probably not coming here. 0

Dubchief added 20:14 - Jun 3

Would be a great signing for Town, shrewd business as Everton are more likely to release him should they get Hackney ahead of us. Hopefully get him for less than that 20 million if Hackney came in too. He has stepped up to the premier league seamlessly, athletic, strong defensive side of his game and good at springing the counter attack. Pretty much what town need right now alongside Matusiwa. People will say can get more for our money on the continent but that comes with risk of an unsettled player, and possibly not adapting to the premier league. 0

bringmeaKuqi added 20:15 - Jun 3

Hearing we want to spend big fills me with confidence. We also will need tall, athletic players in the middle of the park 1

Stato added 20:18 - Jun 3

It was widely reported after the Jan transfer window that McKenna had rejected the various number 9s that the recruitment team had put to him on the basis they were no better than the 9s already at the club. So backroom staff source the players, McKenns says yes ir no and then Ashton decides if the financials work. That process seems fair and means McKenna has approved all signings. 0

RetroBlue added 20:22 - Jun 3

Lol, why is it every player Ashton goes after / linked with, has a price tag of £20m? 0

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