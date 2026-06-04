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Al-Hamadi's Iraq Face Spain in Friendly
Thursday, 4th Jun 2026 16:48

Striker Ali Al-Hamadi looks set to win his 19th full cap when Iraq face Spain in their penultimate pre-World Cup friendly at Deportivo de La Coruña’s Estadio Riazor this evening (KO 8pm, Amazon Prime).

The 24-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Luton Town, and his teammates have been at a training camp in Girona for a fortnight and beat Andorra 1-0 in another friendly last Friday, Al-Hamadi coming on as a 65th-minute substitute.

After flying to the United States, Iraq, who will be based at the Greenbrier Sports Performance Centre in West Virginia, will play a third and final friendly against Venezuela on Tuesday 9th June.

Photo: Reuters



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