Al-Hamadi Starts as Iraq Draw With Spain

Thursday, 4th Jun 2026 22:30

Ali Al-Hamadi started and played the first 45 minutes as Iraq drew 1-1 with hosts Spain in their penultimate friendly ahead of the World Cup.

Al-Hamadi, 24, who spent last season on loan at Luton Town, won his 19th full cap as each side fielded 22 players over the course of the match.

Iraq, who have been at a training camp in Girona for the last couple of weeks, will play a final friendly against Venezuela at Chicago Fire’s SeatGeek Stadium on Tuesday 9th June.

The squad, which is coached by former Australia boss Graham Arnold, will be based at the Greenbrier Sports Performance Centre in West Virginia during the tournament.

Photo: Reuters