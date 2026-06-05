Town Officially Back in the Premier League

Friday, 5th Jun 2026 14:03

Town officially became a Premier League club this morning at the division’s annual general meeting.

At the AGM, the previous season’s relegated Premier League clubs surrender the shares which gave them top flight status and the sides promoted from the Championship are presented with theirs.

The three new clubs, Town, Coventry and Hull City this year, are then officially entered into the share register.

In addition to the formal business, the league table is reset, listing the clubs in alphabetical order, while the Premier League’s social media accounts have begun to follow those of the Blues, Sky Blues and Tigers.

Town will learn their Premier League fixture list at 10am on Friday 19th June with the opening matches over the weekend of Saturday 22nd August.

With nine Premier League clubs in European competition next season, a significant number of the Blues’ matches are likely to be on Sundays with fewer scheduled for 3pm on Saturday afternoon than has ever previously been the case.

Promotion to the Premier League is worth a minimum of £240 million to the club, £120 million for the season ahead, then, if they don’t stay up, the same figure in parachute payments over the course of the following two campaigns.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters