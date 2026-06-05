Baggott Plays Full 90 in Indonesia Victory
Friday, 5th Jun 2026 17:13
Blues defender Elkan Baggott played the full 90 minutes as Indonesia beat Oman 3-0 in a friendly in Jakarta this afternoon.
The 23-year-old was winning his 27th cap for the Indonesians, who host Mozambique in another friendly on Tuesday.
Photo: Matchday Images
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