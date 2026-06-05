Town Linked With Keeper Pope
Friday, 5th Jun 2026 18:03
Town are being linked with a move for Newcastle United keeper Nick Pope.
The 33-year-old one-time Blues academy schoolboy is expected to leave St James’ Park this summer with the Magpies understood to be closing in on the £24 million signing of Ewen Jaouen from Reims.
According to the Shields Gazette, Town and Leeds are both keen on the 10-times-capped England international, who is contracted until the summer of 2027.
While it’s reported talks have taken place between the Blues and Newcastle, we understand there has been no approach as it stands, however, it’s not impossible that the link could prove to be more than idle speculation before the end of the summer.
Soham-born Pope, a Town season ticket holder growing up, was with Blues’ youth set-up between the ages of 10 and 16 when he was released.
He joined Bury Town and it was while with the West Suffolk club he was spotted by Charlton Athletic. Following numerous loan spells, Pope established himself as the Addicks’ number one, before moving on to then-Premier League Burnley in the summer of 2016.
In the summer of 2022, the 6ft 6in tall keeper joined Newcastle for £10 million and since then he has made 131 appearances for the North-East club.
Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect
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