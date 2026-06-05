Town Linked With Keeper Pope

Friday, 5th Jun 2026 18:03 Town are being linked with a move for Newcastle United keeper Nick Pope. The 33-year-old one-time Blues academy schoolboy is expected to leave St James’ Park this summer with the Magpies understood to be closing in on the £24 million signing of Ewen Jaouen from Reims. According to the Shields Gazette, Town and Leeds are both keen on the 10-times-capped England international, who is contracted until the summer of 2027. While it’s reported talks have taken place between the Blues and Newcastle, we understand there has been no approach as it stands, however, it’s not impossible that the link could prove to be more than idle speculation before the end of the summer. Soham-born Pope, a Town season ticket holder growing up, was with Blues’ youth set-up between the ages of 10 and 16 when he was released. He joined Bury Town and it was while with the West Suffolk club he was spotted by Charlton Athletic. Following numerous loan spells, Pope established himself as the Addicks’ number one, before moving on to then-Premier League Burnley in the summer of 2016. In the summer of 2022, the 6ft 6in tall keeper joined Newcastle for £10 million and since then he has made 131 appearances for the North-East club. Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect



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trevski_s added 18:14 - Jun 5

I would not be opposed to this move, although would still like Walton to get a proper go in the Premier League. Heaps of experience for both England and in the Premier League, still probably got a fair few years to go and of course one of our own. Bring him home 4

SouperJim added 18:28 - Jun 5

Started in our youth team and is originally from Soham in Cambridgeshire, might be interested in a move back here for the last few years of his playing career? We could do a lot worse, excellent premier league experience. 0

Stato added 18:29 - Jun 5

It would be a sensibke moneyball move if it happened. 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 18:32 - Jun 5

Some reports suggest £24m fee agreed with Leeds 1

Bazza8564 added 18:39 - Jun 5

Yeah Leeds local press seem to have him at fee agreed stage at £24m. Id love to see him here, we could easily afford that we made a £4m profit last season with a PSR loss allowance of £35m, so theres £39m in the pot even before PL money 0

blueoutlook added 18:52 - Jun 5

I’d be happy with this. Keep Walton and Slicker. Think Palmer could end up back at WBA. 0

kevinwilsons_tache added 18:53 - Jun 5

Would be a decent signing but... £24m?! He's 34 (not 33) and a quick glance suggests that would make him the third most expensive player over 32 ever, after Ronaldo and Lewandowski. 0

scooby added 19:01 - Jun 5

Kevin Wilson's tache



Oh dear u have had a mare 0

PinstripeBlue added 19:01 - Jun 5

Let’s keep what we’ve got and save the money for a goal scorer. 0

sohamblue1974 added 19:05 - Jun 5

Sohamblue74 says yes to the Soham boy coming home.. 0

kevinwilsons_tache added 19:14 - Jun 5

Having had a look, @bazza8564 and Jimmy Juan, the reference to 24m in the press is actually about Newcastle signing 20year old GK, freeing up Pope. Phew! 5m at a push, but hope we don't get in a bidding war. 0

kevinwilsons_tache added 19:16 - Jun 5

@scooby why so? I was commenting on someone above saying Leeds were bidding 24m? 0

GavITFC added 19:18 - Jun 5

Yes please! Bring him home!! 0

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