Ogbene Nets as Ireland Draw in Canada

Saturday, 6th Jun 2026 09:56

Blues forward Chieo Ogbene scored his fifth international goal as the Republic of Ireland drew 1-1 with World Cup co-hosts Canada in a friendly in Montreal overnight.

The 29-year-old, who was winning his 35th cap, started and netted an equaliser on the hour, following up after former Blues loanee Troy Parrott had seen a penalty saved.

Ogbene, who spent last season on loan at Sheffield United, was the only current Town player in the line-up, skipper Dara O’Shea having been left out of the travelling party after playing the two earlier friendlies.

After the match, Ogbene, who has another two years on his Blues contract, was asked about his future.

“As of now, I’m not sure,” he said. “I’m going to be in Ipswich as far as I know right now, I’m excited for the pre-season.

“But getting called for your country is something which gives me so much joy, so I was never going to turn this down. I wanted it for myself, it’s a different vibe when I’m playing for Ireland.”

Former Blues defender Corrie Ndaba, now with Lecce in Serie A, made his first full international start and played the first 45 minutes, winning his second cap.

Photo: Andrew Surma/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect