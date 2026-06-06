Mowbray Returns to Blackburn

Saturday, 6th Jun 2026 10:08

Former Blues skipper, coach and caretaker-manager Tony Mowbray has been reappointed the head coach of Blackburn Rovers.

Mowbray, who was previously in charge at Ewood Park between February 2017 and May 2022, was last in management at West Brom, another club where he was in a second spell, but having been appointed in January 2025 was sacked after only three months.

That was his first job after being treated for bowel cancer having left Birmingham City after a short spell in early 2024.

“It feels quite amazing,” the 62-year-old said of his return to Rovers. “I’ve been back a few times in the past season to watch a few games and it feels like home, especially considering I spent a long time here - five and a half years.

“That’s a long, long time in modern-day football, and we had some good times and felt like we’d built a half-decent team but couldn’t quite get over the line to reach our ambition of getting in the Premier League.

“It almost feels like I’m coming back to finish the job, because the aim of every team in the Championship is to try and get to the Premier League.

“I think you need the energy to do the job and my wife is so happy that this opportunity has come because I’ve been driving everybody mad in the house!

“I’m full of energy, but the highlight of my day has been going out and walking the dog!

“Football burns away in me. I can’t wait to get started and I’m looking forward to making new relationships and reinventing the old ones.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the players and I’m hoping they’re all full of energy and desperate to do well.

“I’m looking forward to it, I know the responsibility of being the head coach at a club like this and I am here to make people proud.”

Photo: Matchday Images