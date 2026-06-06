Norwegian Blues Win Supporters Cup

Saturday, 6th Jun 2026 19:47

The Ipswich Town Supporters Club of Norway won the annual Supporters Cup in Oslo this afternoon, beating Liverpool 2-0 in the final.

The tournament, which has been run by the Supporterunionen for Britisk Fotball for more than 30 years, is a six-a-side competition involving more than 1,000 Norwegian supporters of British clubs.

In the group stages, the Blues beat Blackburn 9-0 and Tottenham 6-0, before defeating Swansea City 4-1 in the round of 16.

Stuart Baillie (above with former Town academy coach Ejdin Djonlic), who had travelled from England to take part in the competition for the 10th time, netted the winner in a tight 1-0 victory over Sunderland in the quarter-finals, prior to a more comfortable 4-1 semi-final defeat of West Ham United.

In the final, Sigurd Støbakk, who was the tournament’s top scorer and also the winner of the Best Player Award, and Truls Brændvang bagged the goals which took Town to their fifth victory in the competition.

Special praise should go to Blues’ keeper Nicklas Lagesen, who plays college football in the US for Park University Athletics, Arizona.

Meanwhile, in the veterans section, the Town team beat Celtic 4-0 and West Ham 3-1 before a loss to Spurs by the same scoreline.

That saw the Blues into the bronze final in which they were defeated 2-1, although with Ole Bernt Krogstad (bottom pic) scoring the Goal of the Tournament.

Photo: ITSCON