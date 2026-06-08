TWTD World Cup 2026 Sweepstake

Monday, 8th Jun 2026 14:06

TWTD is running its usual tournament prize sweepstake during the 2026 World Cup.

Every site member who wants to enter will be allocated a team completely at random.

As there will be a lot more people entering than there are teams at the tournament, each country will be allocated to more than one entrant.

All those allocated the eventual winners will be entered into a final draw with one selected at random to win a £25 Amazon voucher.

The competition is completely free to enter. New allocations will be stopped on the first day of the tournament. Admins may enter but can't win the prize on offer. Click here to find out more and to be allocated a team.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters