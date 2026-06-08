Southend Confirm Dyer Appointment

Monday, 8th Jun 2026 15:14

National League Southend United have confirmed the appointment of former Blues midfielder and coach Kieron Dyer as their new head coach, as revealed by TWTD this morning.

Dyer, who will be in his first managerial role, has signed a two-year deal with the Shrimpers with the club having an option for a third season.

The 47-year-old leaves Chesterfield, where he had been a first-team coach under former Blues boss Paul Cook, after three years.

“I’m really proud and privileged,” Dyer told the Essex side’s official website. “Southend are the biggest club in the National League and deserve to be a league club. I’m really excited to get started and hopefully get this club into the Football League, where it belongs.

“I’ve been a sponge absorbing all the knowledge around me and seeing how top managers have worked. There’s so many ways to play this game and so to get different ideas and apply them to my philosophy can only help in the long-run.

“We will fear no one in this league. We will try to dominate the ball and play with such a high intensity; it’s one of my non-negotiables. I feel if we do these things then we have a great chance.

“To the supporters, I’ll do everything I can to be successful, so enjoy the ride. It’s going to be a lot of fun and hopefully you’ll enjoy the football that we put out on the pitch.”

Oliver Gage, director of football, added: “I'm delighted to welcome Kieron to Southend United, and look forward to working together as we continue building for the future.

“What stood out throughout the process was his clarity of thought. He has a very clear understanding of how he wants his teams to play, how he develops players and how he builds a high-performance environment.

“He combines elite playing experience with strong coaching credentials and a genuine desire to keep learning and improving. Just as importantly, he embraced the collaborative we're building at the club and shares our ambition to drive Southend United forward.

“He knows what promotion from the National League looks like, understands the level, understands the area and is passionate about developing players and improving standards every day.”

Dyer, whose backroom staff will be announced in due course, is one of three former Town academy coaches in charge of clubs in the EFL or National League with Chris Hogg recently taking over at Northampton and Matt Bloomfield at Oxford.

In addition, ex-Blues first-team coaches Tony Mowbray - who also has a spell as caretaker-manager at Portman Road - and Lee Grant are in charge at Blackburn and Walsall.

Photo: IMAGO/Sportimage via Reuters Connect