Wark Book Ideal For Father's Day

Tuesday, 9th Jun 2026 11:57

With Father’s Day only just over a week away, the John Wark book He’s Here, He’s There makes an ideal present with only a handful of the collector's edition still available.

The book was written by Neil Prentice, who was previously behind All To Play For, on George Burley’s career, and 1980-81 - The Greatest Season in Ipswich Town’s History.

He’s Here, He’s There is available via TWTD here with orders placed before the end of Monday 15th June guaranteed to be delivered in time for Father’s Day.

There are two versions of the book, a collector’s edition limited to 857 copies, representing Wark’s 678 Town appearances and 179 goals for the club, and the standard edition.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters