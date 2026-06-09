Ashton Visits Primary School With Promotion Trophy

Tuesday, 9th Jun 2026 13:35

Town CEO and chairman Mark Ashton was joined by Bluey, Crazee and the Championship promotion trophy when he visited Gusford Primary School on Monday afternoon as they celebrated Blue Day.

Blue Day was in support of all things Ipswich with pupils welcome to wear Town shirts.

Ashton delivered an assembly to the 550 children, who donating money to local charities, among them the Lentonbrook Foundation, which was founded by the Blues chairman.

“I was delighted to visit Gusford Primary School to surprise the kids as part of their Blue Day celebration,” Ashton said.

“I am so grateful to the kids for supporting not only Ipswich Town and the local community but also my Lentonbrook Foundation.

“I also want to congratulate Mr Tapley on his time at Gusford Primary as headteacher, he goes above and beyond for the children and the local community, and I wish him all the best for the future.”

Photo: Lentonbrook Foundation