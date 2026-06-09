Baggott Wins Cap in Indonesia Victory

Tuesday, 9th Jun 2026 17:21

Blues defender Elkan Baggott played the full 90 minutes as Indonesia beat Mozambique 1-0 in a friendly in Jakarta this afternoon.

The 23-year-old was winning his 28th cap for the Indonesians, Oxford United’s Ole Romeny netting the only goal in the 12th minute.

That concludes Indonesia’s June friendlies, Baggott having been part of a defence which has kept two successive clean sheets.





Photo: Matchday Images