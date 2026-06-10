Al-Hamadi Starts as Iraq Lose Final Friendly

Wednesday, 10th Jun 2026 09:47

Ali Al-Hamadi started and played the first 45 minutes as 10-man Iraq were beaten 2-0 by Venezuela at Chicago Fire’s SeatGeek Stadium in their final friendly ahead of the World Cup overnight.

Al-Hamadi, 24, who spent last season on loan at Luton Town, won his 20th full cap as his side switched all 11 players over the course of the match.

The Iraqis were reduced in number on 74 when Ali Yousif was dismissed with the South Americans already two goals in front.

The squad, which is coached by former Australia boss Graham Arnold, are based at the Greenbrier Sports Performance Centre in West Virginia during the tournament.

They get their World Cup group campaign under way on Tuesday when they face Norway at the Boston Stadium, Foxborough (KO 11pm), before games against France the following Monday and Senegal four days later.





Photo: Reuters