Incredible Manager, Thank You For Everything

Thursday, 11th Jun 2026 10:55 A host of Town players and staff past and present have paid tribute to manager Kieran McKenna, who announced his departure from the club last night. The Northern Irishman enjoyed a hugely successful four-and-a-half-year spell at Portman Road having been appointed in December 2021, taking the Blues to back-to-back promotions. Overall, he won three promotions in his time at the club, more than any other Town boss, and two to the top flight, again something no other Blues manager has done. The players who were in those teams as well as the current squad are among those to have sent their good wishes and thanks on social media. Photo: Matchday Images



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algarvefan added 11:05 - Jun 11

Loved by all I'm sure, I'm still grieving today as I love my Towen, as I have for the past 6o+ years.



Go well boss and take care of yourself, it's important for you and your loved ones, you have been amazing and what a record you go with. You will be forever a Town legend. #amazingmemories 3

RetroBlue added 11:11 - Jun 11

Never say never, see you again in the future Kieran ... Im sure we will ... youre made for this club. 5

runningout added 11:15 - Jun 11

The best 0

VanSaParody added 11:17 - Jun 11

Thank you Keiran, for reminding the World of Ipswich Town! 1

LegendofthePhoenix added 12:07 - Jun 11

True successor to Sir Bob. Thank you Kieran. 0

Swoody added 12:08 - Jun 11

You know what a special person and manager Keiran is when players who moved on during the journey and some that did not play much still hold him in such high regard. 1

Churchman added 12:11 - Jun 11

Whatever the future holds, he will be able to look back on his time here as a job well done. I will look back on it as up there with the best of times. Optimism, seeing something rebuilt, promotions, some terrific players and good, interesting football.



I have been very lucky to witness times I never thought I’d see again and he has played a huge part in that.



One things for sure. When he returns in whatever capacity, he will always get a warm welcome here. 1

baxterbasics added 12:28 - Jun 11

Nice to see Woolfy and Hladky still have love for the man. Nothing from Broadhead?

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