Incredible Manager, Thank You For Everything
Thursday, 11th Jun 2026 10:55
A host of Town players and staff past and present have paid tribute to manager Kieran McKenna, who announced his departure from the club last night.
The Northern Irishman enjoyed a hugely successful four-and-a-half-year spell at Portman Road having been appointed in December 2021, taking the Blues to back-to-back promotions.
Overall, he won three promotions in his time at the club, more than any other Town boss, and two to the top flight, again something no other Blues manager has done.
The players who were in those teams as well as the current squad are among those to have sent their good wishes and thanks on social media.
Photo: Matchday Images
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