Former Skipper Morsy Released By Robins
Friday, 12th Jun 2026 11:14
Former Blues skipper Sam Morsy has been released by Bristol City.
Morsy, 34, joined the Robins in January having become a free agent following his short-lived move to SC Kuwait last summer.
In total, the Egypt international made 15 starts and five sub appearances, scoring one goal.
Initially, the Championship club said Morsy was among a number of players whose futures would be decided once a new head coach was appointed with Michael Skubala having been recruited from Lincoln City and starting his role earlier in the week.
Skubala is the Robins' third manager since Morsy joined them, Gerhard Struber having been replaced by Roy Hodgson, who then left at the end of the season.
Photo: Matchday Images
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