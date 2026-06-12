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Former Skipper Morsy Released By Robins
Friday, 12th Jun 2026 11:14

Former Blues skipper Sam Morsy has been released by Bristol City.

Morsy, 34, joined the Robins in January having become a free agent following his short-lived move to SC Kuwait last summer.

In total, the Egypt international made 15 starts and five sub appearances, scoring one goal.

Initially, the Championship club said Morsy was among a number of players whose futures would be decided once a new head coach was appointed with Michael Skubala having been recruited from Lincoln City and starting his role earlier in the week.

Skubala is the Robins' third manager since Morsy joined them, Gerhard Struber having been replaced by Roy Hodgson, who then left at the end of the season.

Photo: Matchday Images



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trncbluearmy added 11:23 - Jun 12
Now there's a manager in waiting!
3

Karlosfandangal added 11:29 - Jun 12
Legend
1

Nutkins_Return added 11:38 - Jun 12
Wonder if he will go a bit full circle and go and enjoy his football for a couple of seasons back at Chesterfield with Paul Cook and prepare for coaching with badges etc.
0

ThatMuhrenCross added 11:43 - Jun 12
I've heard of a managerial vacancy somewhere if he fancied it...
0

PortmanTerrorist added 11:47 - Jun 12
Player Manager....Get Him In ! lol

Still do a job at Championship level at least. LEGEND
0

PortmanTerrorist added 11:51 - Jun 12
Better still, bet he would own the Scottish Prem....under Kieran at Rangers or Celtic.....not that Kieran is going to work for a year of course.
0


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