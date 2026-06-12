Town Eyeing Italian Striker

Friday, 12th Jun 2026 15:17 The Blues have been keeping tabs on Genoa striker Jeff Ekhator, who recently made his debut for Italy, TWTD understands. The 19-year-old joined his hometown club’s youth ranks aged eight and made his senior debut in August 2024. Ekhator, who is contracted to the summer of 2029, has now made 16 senior starts and 41 sub appearances, scoring two goals. Having won caps at U19 and U21 levels, the 6ft 2in-tall frontman, who also qualifies to play international football for Nigeria, won his first senior cap for Italy earlier this month, starting and playing the first half of the 2-0 friendly victory over Greece. Town will be looking to add to all areas of the squad ahead of their return to the Premier League with more of a focus overseas than was the case two years ago following the previous promotion. While looking to add more Premier League experience than they did in the summer of 2024, the Blues are unlikely to completely move away from the model of signing younger players who can progress while at Portman Road, a hallmark of their transfer business since the 2021 takeover. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire via Reuters Connect



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runningout added 15:23 - Jun 12

looks decent 0

pingu67 added 15:25 - Jun 12

so approx 40 seconds of a 2 minute clip is just showing us that he can run?

2

Linkboy13 added 15:25 - Jun 12

Take these stories with a pinch of salt. As for taking on younger players to develop for the future as we did in 2021 none have really looked Premier league quality but i stand to be corrected. 2

Terrystowel added 15:31 - Jun 12

60 appearances and 2 goals doesn't qualify you to be called a striker imo 1

Broadbent23 added 15:38 - Jun 12

Not Premiership ready or prolific yet. A good addition to the Academy. Also is he ready to leave Italy. Our scouts can look but we need recruits ready to battle. Also we need a new manager to help build the side for the new season. 0

blueboy1981 added 15:49 - Jun 12

Cue the Hissy Fits - Schools out for the day now ! -1

SickParrot added 15:58 - Jun 12

Italy must be desperately short of quality strikers if a lad with only 2 senior goals is picked. No wonder they didn't qualify for the World Cup again. 0

AljoBlue added 16:00 - Jun 12

at least we are consistent in looking for non-goalscoring strikers -1

Bazza8564 added 16:08 - Jun 12

I remember a lad at this age being sent out on loan to Leyton Orient, then on to Millwall then to Leicester and then to Norwich where he struggled to score much but was still developing, growing and maturing as a player and as a young adult.



His name was Harry Kane and he turned out alright.



If you're expecting Ronaldo at 19, you're bonkers.....trust the process 1

positivity added 16:09 - Jun 12

yes, jeff 0

benslifeyt added 16:13 - Jun 12

One for the future. To replace ali I reckon 0

blueoutlook added 16:19 - Jun 12

We haven’t got a manager. How can we possibly know what he wants until he gets here. These are just stories. Nothing in them. The new guy will have his own ideas and wants. 0

Razor added 16:27 - Jun 12

No no no 2 goals in 60 appearances do me a favour and who called him, a striker? 0

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