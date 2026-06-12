Town Eyeing Italian Striker
Friday, 12th Jun 2026 15:17
The Blues have been keeping tabs on Genoa striker Jeff Ekhator, who recently made his debut for Italy, TWTD understands.
The 19-year-old joined his hometown club’s youth ranks aged eight and made his senior debut in August 2024.
Ekhator, who is contracted to the summer of 2029, has now made 16 senior starts and 41 sub appearances, scoring two goals.
Having won caps at U19 and U21 levels, the 6ft 2in-tall frontman, who also qualifies to play international football for Nigeria, won his first senior cap for Italy earlier this month, starting and playing the first half of the 2-0 friendly victory over Greece.
Town will be looking to add to all areas of the squad ahead of their return to the Premier League with more of a focus overseas than was the case two years ago following the previous promotion.
While looking to add more Premier League experience than they did in the summer of 2024, the Blues are unlikely to completely move away from the model of signing younger players who can progress while at Portman Road, a hallmark of their transfer business since the 2021 takeover.
Photo: ZUMA Press Wire via Reuters Connect
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