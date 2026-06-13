Youngest-Ever Town U18s Player Leaves Club
Saturday, 13th Jun 2026 10:10
Academy schoolboy Eli Hall, who last season became the youngest player ever to have appeared for the Blues’ U18s, has deregistered from the club.
Deregistering allows academy schoolboys to end their time with a club and be free to move elsewhere with minimal compensation due to their former side even if a scholarship has previously been offered.
Hall, who joined Town as a seven-year-old, became the youngest player ever to feature for the U18s in March when he played the full 90 minutes at right-back as they were beaten 4-3 at Birmingham City, aged just 14 years and 165 days old.
He had spent most of his season an age group up with the U15s, while also featuring for the U16s.
Hall was offered a scholarship by the Blues in November but has now opted to leave the club with Spurs understood to be in line to take him into their academy.
Photo: TWTD
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