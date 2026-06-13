TWTD Questionnaire Results Now Available
Saturday, 13th Jun 2026 10:31
TWTD’s seventies-style supercomputer, the Osborne 1.0, has been fired up once again and the results of the TWTD Questionnaire 2025/26 are now available.
This year 1,805 fans answered at least one question, a little up on last summer, a significant cross-section of the club’s support.
To read this year’s results and to look back at the TWTD Questionnaire from the previous 18 seasons, click here. There is a comments section on each question where you can add your thoughts.
Many thanks to all those who took the time to answer all or even some of the questions. As ever, the results will be passed on to the club.
Photo: ITFC TownTV
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