Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
TWTD Questionnaire Results Now Available
Saturday, 13th Jun 2026 10:31

TWTD’s seventies-style supercomputer, the Osborne 1.0, has been fired up once again and the results of the TWTD Questionnaire 2025/26 are now available.

This year 1,805 fans answered at least one question, a little up on last summer, a significant cross-section of the club’s support.

To read this year’s results and to look back at the TWTD Questionnaire from the previous 18 seasons, click here. There is a comments section on each question where you can add your thoughts.

Many thanks to all those who took the time to answer all or even some of the questions. As ever, the results will be passed on to the club.

Photo: ITFC TownTV



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



blues1 added 10:48 - Jun 13
Phil twtd. Im sure I answered questions about the coverage by about anglia and bbc look east, but theres nothing about them in the results? Could be me just imagining things mind you.
0

Bazza8564 added 11:09 - Jun 13
I didnt complete this, but It's a really good insight into the fans' views, although Phil I would like more questions about TWTD, particularly about having an option to edit our posts as i'm a FFF and often misspell things :)

In summary, most who completed the survey are over 50's sitting in the SBR who get access to away tickets and have done for years, we don't like the price of anything in particular. :)
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 299 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2026