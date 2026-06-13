Rosenior 'Taking a Break'

Saturday, 13th Jun 2026 11:57 Former Blues loanee Liam Rosenior appears to be out of the running for the vacant Town manager’s job with reports in France that the ex-Chelsea and Hull City boss is taking some time away from football. Rosenior has been among the bookies’ favourites to take over from Kieran McKenna following the Northern Irishman’s shock decision to step away from Town on Wednesday. However, L’Equipe reports that Ligue 1 OGC Nice made an approach to Rosenior, but were told the 41-year-old is currently taking a break. There has been little change in the betting from yesterday with Bodø/Glimt head coach Kjetil Knutsen still the favourite, currently at 5/4. Fellow Norwegian Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now the second-favourite at 6/4 with Strasbourg’s Gary O’Neil, the early favourite, out to 7/2. Rosenior is still listed at 5/1 with Cardiff’s Brian Barry-Murphy at 8/1 and Middlesbrough’s Kim Hellberg at 16/1. We understand England assistant boss Anthony Barry was high on Town’s list of potential new bosses, but the Blues want to appoint their new manager within the next couple of weeks and the 40-year-old won’t be available until after the World Cup. Barry, who was also eyed by Town two summers ago when McKenna’s Blues future was in doubt, has previously been on the staff with Chelsea, Belgium, the Republic of Ireland, Portugal, Bayern Munich and Wigan. Photo: TWTD



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BlueandTruesince82 added 12:03 - Jun 13

Excellent 2

bluesissy added 12:09 - Jun 13

Great news 2

Monkey_Blue added 12:13 - Jun 13

Some of the criticism of Rosenior has been way over the top. Everyone knows HE kept Derby up, not Rooney. In his first season as a Manager Hull finished 7th and whilst they had some good players, Rosenior had no say in the signings and whether they suited the way he wanted to play. He undeniably did well at Strasbourg with a team full of youngsters. Chelsea? People act like his record wasn’t nearly a 50% win rate. How many much more established managers got chewed up by the circus that’s set up at Stamford bridge. He mistake was taking the job but suspect there was a lot of pressure put on him to do so given Strasbourg have the same

Owners..He wouldn’t be top of my list but other than a brief stint at Chelsea he’s done well in his career. 4

jas0999 added 12:16 - Jun 13

Absolutely fantastic news. Hopefully Gary O’Neil is also unavailable! 2

ringwoodblue added 12:18 - Jun 13

A good manager but not the right choice for Town at this point so glad he’s out of the running. 0

blues1 added 12:19 - Jun 13

Some fans really are odd. Not so long ago fans were saying, with Mckenna tipped to maybe leave over tge past 2 years, thst they'd love to have Rosenior to replace him. Now, just bcse of what happened at Chelsea, they're happy he not in the running. He stood no chance at Chelsea. Its a total basketcase of a club, with players who just down tools at tge drop of a hat. Plus a squad with very little experience. Was on a hiding to nothing. Doesnt suddenly make him a bad manager. Personally would have been happy if he'd come here, as hes very similar to Mckenna, and would be a good fit.

Really is odd, how so many managers are suddenly taking a break from the game. Would never have happened in years gone by. Can only guess the pressure on managers is so much more nowadays, thst its making this happen. 0

Paulc added 12:21 - Jun 13

This is great news!



No one has questioned his ability as a manager and Chelsea as a club is rotten so no inference to his awful time there. The reason he draws criticism is because he has conducted himself very very weirdly in recent months. 2

RIPbobby added 12:23 - Jun 13

I would take a break too if I was sitting on that Chelsea contract. Lucky guy. 1

blues1 added 12:25 - Jun 13

Ringwoodblue. Why dont you feel hes not the right choice? Very similar to Mckenna in his philosophy of how he wants the game to be played. So would be a good fit for us. Persilonallyxwould have been happy to have him here. As for whether he'd be my 1st choice? Dunno who would be tbh. Not much between any of the names who have been linked with the job. Just hope, whoever gets the job, whether some1 fans want or not, that everyonexgets behind him. Gonna be a hard enough job for him, following in from KM, without having fans in his back. 0

Klassic_Ben added 12:31 - Jun 13

Have to be honest wasn’t my preferred choice of manager though do think a lot of the criticism/stick he takes is rather unfair as isn’t football based.



Will agree that his time at Chelsea did have a bit of a weird vibe to it though… 0

bluesissy added 12:31 - Jun 13

Solskjaer at Portman Road toaday 0

runningout added 12:35 - Jun 13

phew! 0

chepstowblue added 12:37 - Jun 13

Thank Christ for that. 0

Saxonblue74 added 12:46 - Jun 13

Good news for me, but only because I'd like to see Knutsen get the job. 0

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