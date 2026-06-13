Rosenior 'Taking a Break'
Saturday, 13th Jun 2026 11:57
Former Blues loanee Liam Rosenior appears to be out of the running for the vacant Town manager’s job with reports in France that the ex-Chelsea and Hull City boss is taking some time away from football.
Rosenior has been among the bookies’ favourites to take over from Kieran McKenna following the Northern Irishman’s shock decision to step away from Town on Wednesday.
However, L’Equipe reports that Ligue 1 OGC Nice made an approach to Rosenior, but were told the 41-year-old is currently taking a break.
There has been little change in the betting from yesterday with Bodø/Glimt head coach Kjetil Knutsen still the favourite, currently at 5/4.
Fellow Norwegian Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now the second-favourite at 6/4 with Strasbourg’s Gary O’Neil, the early favourite, out to 7/2.
Rosenior is still listed at 5/1 with Cardiff’s Brian Barry-Murphy at 8/1 and Middlesbrough’s Kim Hellberg at 16/1.
We understand England assistant boss Anthony Barry was high on Town’s list of potential new bosses, but the Blues want to appoint their new manager within the next couple of weeks and the 40-year-old won’t be available until after the World Cup.
Barry, who was also eyed by Town two summers ago when McKenna’s Blues future was in doubt, has previously been on the staff with Chelsea, Belgium, the Republic of Ireland, Portugal, Bayern Munich and Wigan.
Photo: TWTD
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