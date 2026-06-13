Thank You For Everything, Boss!

Saturday, 13th Jun 2026 21:02 Town players past and present have paid tribute to and thanked departing manager Kieran McKenna in a TownTV video, the 40-year-old having announced that he is leaving the club on Wednesday. Adding to the many earlier social media posts, current members of the squad and those who played their part during McKenna’s four and a half years at the club recorded video messages. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



whosroundisitanyway added 21:22 - Jun 13

Wow! 0

trevski_s added 21:30 - Jun 13

Dam, I thought I had done with the crying from this but as soon as the one from Chappers started, that set me off again. Brilliant video and well done to getting all these testamonials from players past and present. Once again thank you Kieran for everything, now go enjoy the deserved break and hopefully you stay in the area and we see you either back at PR in the future or just popping in for the odd game



WE HAD SUPER KIERAN MCKENNA 0

ringwoodblue added 21:31 - Jun 13

A very moving tribute. He’s clearly had a massive impact on the players he’s worked with and is loved and respected by all of them.



Makes you realise what they, the club and the fans have lost. 0

IP9 added 22:12 - Jun 13

This was incredibly emotional! It thought I had no tears left to shed. Every player in those clips played their part in our journey no matter how big or small. For the likes of Ladapo and Leigh to speak so highly of McKenna in the relatively short time they were here says it all. We can never forget the Ladapo goals v Cardiff home September 2023! We had super McKenna... 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments