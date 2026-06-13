Thank You For Everything, Boss!
Saturday, 13th Jun 2026 21:02
Town players past and present have paid tribute to and thanked departing manager Kieran McKenna in a TownTV video, the 40-year-old having announced that he is leaving the club on Wednesday.
Adding to the many earlier social media posts, current members of the squad and those who played their part during McKenna’s four and a half years at the club recorded video messages.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 299 bloggers
Between The Lines, Champions League Final Edition - PSG Tips by The_Flashing_Smile
PSG 1:1 Arsenal (AET, PSG win 4:3 on pens)
UEFA Champions League Final - 30/05/26
Between The Lines, Championship Play-Off Final Edition - Tiger Feat by The_Flashing_Smile
A couple of you mentioned doing a Saints ditty. Well, they get a brief mention here!
Between The Lines - The FA Crap Final by The_Flashing_Smile
This isn't an ITFC poem, but for those of you starved of football-based irreverent poetry, here's my take on last weekend's cup final. Catch a recorded version on the socials soon.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of ITFC. No.47 - We’re Going Up Again! by The_Flashing_Smile
When we look back on this game dispassionately, we’ll probably see it as comfortable. It didn’t feel it at the time, even with the two early goals. There was always a nagging doubt that if QPR somehow pulled one back, things would get nervy.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.46 - That’s Entertainment, Revisited by The_Flashing_Smile
An extraordinary, pulsating, end-to-end-ding-dong of a game.
Fantastic entertainment; what football should always be about.
One game now left, three points still required.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]