Burns and Button Remain in Talks as Town Reveal Retained List

Monday, 15th Jun 2026 10:04 Town have announced their retained list with out-of-contract pair Wes Burns and David Button still in talks regarding new deals, options taken on Harry Clarke and Cameron Humphreys but Conor Townsend joining Conor Chaplin in being released. Burns, the first signing of the Gamechanger era and a key player in all three promotions, admitted towards the end of the season that he didn’t know what his future held. Keeper Button joined Town as third-choice keeper last summer but is yet to make a senior appearance. Townsend was with the Blues for two seasons, making seven starts and three sub appearances, but missed the whole of 2025/26 after suffering a ruptured ACL in the final pre-season friendly at Auxerre. Chaplin’s exit was announced last month, while Ashley Young announced his retirement at the end of the season. Clarke, who was on loan at Charlton in the second half of the season, and Humphreys, who spent the entire campaign at Huddersfield, were also both out of contract this summer but the club has exercised the one-year options in their deals. However, both look set to depart this summer. We understand Oxford United are keen to sign the 22-year-old along with a number of other League One sides. Ali Al-Hamadi (Luton Town), Chiedozie Ogbene (Sheffield United), Cieran Slicker (Barnet) and Sammie Szmodics (Derby County) return to the Blues following their loans along with Clarke and Humphreys. As previously reported, U21s Luca Fletcher and Frankie Runham are joining on a permanent basis from July 1st having been on loan from Manchester City and Chelsea during 2025/26. Options have been taken on Henry Gray, Tudor Mendel, George Barrett, Josh Lewis and Walker Shabazz-Edwards, while Leon Elliott, Jacob Mazionis, Nico Valentine and Woody Williamson have all signed extended contracts. Ashton Boswell has been offered a new contract, while scholars Sidney Eldred and Darragh McCann, Northern Ireland U19 and U17 internationals respectively, have been offered professional deals. Among the young players released are Northern Ireland U21 international forward Rio Oudnie-Morgan and Tyler Young, son of Ashley, who joined the club from Peterborough last summer. Released

Conor Chaplin, Conor Townsend Retired

Ashley Young Loans expired

Iván Azón (Como), Jens Cajuste (Napoli), Dan Neil (Sunderland) Permanent deals from 1st July

Chuba Akpom, Cédric Kipré Option taken

Harry Clarke, Cameron Humphreys In talks

Wes Burns, David Button Back from loan Ali Al-Hamadi (Luton Town), Harry Clarke (Charlton Athletic), Cameron Humphreys (Huddersfield Town), Chiedozie Ogbene (Sheffield United), Cieran Slicker (Barnet), Sammie Szmodics (Derby County). First-team players under contract 2026/27

Chuba Akpom, Ali Al-Hamadi, Elkan Baggott, Harry Clarke, Jack Clarke, Leif Davis, Darnell Furlong, Jacob Greaves, George Hirst, Cameron Humphreys, Ben Johnson, Cédric Kipré, Azor Matusiwa, Kasey McAteer, Anis Mehmeti, Marcelino Núñez, Chiedozie Ogbene, Dara O’Shea, Alex Palmer, Jaden Philogene, Cieran Slicker, Sam Szmodics, Jack Taylor, Sindre Walle Egeli, Christian Walton. Departing academy players

Afi Adebayo, Daniel Babb, Stevy Brouwers, Ryan Carr, William Fletcher, Fraser Heard, Usisya Longwe, Jackson Nsofor, Abube Onuchukwu, Lenny O’Sullivan, Rio Oudnie-Morgan, Will Unadike, Tyler Young. Photo: Matchday Images



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ollie_smith2001 added 10:08 - Jun 15

Barbrook? 2

Murphys_Law added 10:11 - Jun 15

Really hope that terms are agreed for Wes! We need his spirit in this squad. 3

Broadbent23 added 10:19 - Jun 15

So good to have a retained list which keeps our promotion team intact who were not loanees. But we know the new manager may have ideas to change that. Good to see that Wes still has ongoing contract talks. So a difficult way forward to keep a team winning in a higher division yet trying to inject stronger players. 2

jas0999 added 10:30 - Jun 15

No surprises here. Wishing Townsend all the very best.



Suspect a number of those in the squad will be moved on this summer. It’s already high on numbers, and will need to be reduced to make way for the 10 or so new signings. 3

ALF added 10:31 - Jun 15

Gerard Buabo? 0

timkatieadamitfc added 10:45 - Jun 15

@Murphyslaw - We don’t just need his spirit, he’s currently our best right winger - comfortably!! 0

PortmanTerrorist added 10:58 - Jun 15

Always struggled with the way we handled Humphreys. Kieran was great at so many things but the pathway for young players was definitely sacrificed along the way, and think Cam suffered from that as he literally never let us down and looked like he could kick on if given a run in the first team....and we def could have done with his dynamism in midfield at times last season.



Both Cam and Wes have earned the right to wait to see who the new Manager is and where they stand with whoever that is before making a decision. Would love them both to stay, but the Team and squad the new man wants will have to take priority. Really is the end of an Era....and what an Era it has been but onward and upward ! COYB 1

RetroBlue added 11:05 - Jun 15

So, if the retained list has now been released would this mean a new manager is close to being unveiled? 1

flykickingbybgunn added 11:20 - Jun 15

Let us hope so. The new team are going to need all the time they can get. 0

blues1 added 11:34 - Jun 15

Retroblue. Not necessarily. Bcse theres no doubt there'll be a number of those retained, who may well not be here come the start of the season. But bcse they've been retained we will be able to get a fee for those players. So more a tactical move I think, to give us the best opportunity to trade. Just how I see it personally. Wouldnt be surprised tho, if the new manager is here by the middle to end of this week, if all goes to plan. 0

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