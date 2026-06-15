Burns and Button Remain in Talks as Town Reveal Retained List
Monday, 15th Jun 2026 10:04
Town have announced their retained list with out-of-contract pair Wes Burns and David Button still in talks regarding new deals, options taken on Harry Clarke and Cameron Humphreys but Conor Townsend joining Conor Chaplin in being released.
Burns, the first signing of the Gamechanger era and a key player in all three promotions, admitted towards the end of the season that he didn’t know what his future held. Keeper Button joined Town as third-choice keeper last summer but is yet to make a senior appearance.
Townsend was with the Blues for two seasons, making seven starts and three sub appearances, but missed the whole of 2025/26 after suffering a ruptured ACL in the final pre-season friendly at Auxerre.
Chaplin’s exit was announced last month, while Ashley Young announced his retirement at the end of the season.
Clarke, who was on loan at Charlton in the second half of the season, and Humphreys, who spent the entire campaign at Huddersfield, were also both out of contract this summer but the club has exercised the one-year options in their deals.
However, both look set to depart this summer. We understand Oxford United are keen to sign the 22-year-old along with a number of other League One sides.
Ali Al-Hamadi (Luton Town), Chiedozie Ogbene (Sheffield United), Cieran Slicker (Barnet) and Sammie Szmodics (Derby County) return to the Blues following their loans along with Clarke and Humphreys.
As previously reported, U21s Luca Fletcher and Frankie Runham are joining on a permanent basis from July 1st having been on loan from Manchester City and Chelsea during 2025/26.
Options have been taken on Henry Gray, Tudor Mendel, George Barrett, Josh Lewis and Walker Shabazz-Edwards, while Leon Elliott, Jacob Mazionis, Nico Valentine and Woody Williamson have all signed extended contracts.
Ashton Boswell has been offered a new contract, while scholars Sidney Eldred and Darragh McCann, Northern Ireland U19 and U17 internationals respectively, have been offered professional deals.
Among the young players released are Northern Ireland U21 international forward Rio Oudnie-Morgan and Tyler Young, son of Ashley, who joined the club from Peterborough last summer.
Released
Retired
Loans expired
Permanent deals from 1st July
Option taken
In talks
Back from loan
Ali Al-Hamadi (Luton Town), Harry Clarke (Charlton Athletic), Cameron Humphreys (Huddersfield Town), Chiedozie Ogbene (Sheffield United), Cieran Slicker (Barnet), Sammie Szmodics (Derby County).
First-team players under contract 2026/27
Departing academy players
Photo: Matchday Images
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