Knutsen Set For Surgery
Monday, 15th Jun 2026 14:17
Bodø/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen, the bookies’ current favourite for the Town job, is set to undergo back surgery which will keep him away from the Norwegian club for an unspecified period.
Knutsen is still ranked as the frontrunner to replace Blues boss Kieran McKenna by the bookmakers, currently at 5/4, however, there appears little to back that up with sources close to the 57-year-old having said they have heard nothing regarding Town interest and the Norwegian media not reporting any impending move.
Now, Knutsen is set to spend time away from Glimt to undergo surgery on a back problem.
Assistant manager Gaute Helstrup told an.no: “He has a prolapse in his back. The solution is surgery. It will be done tomorrow.
“The surgery will be performed in Stavanger. There are positive forecasts and we hope he will be able to report back quickly.”
Pressed on how long Knutsen might be away, one, two or five weeks, Helstrup added: “As usual, we're taking it day by day at Glimt. We're positive and he's positive. We hope and believe he'll be back up and running pretty quickly.”
There has been little movement in the betting over the weekend with another Norwegian, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remaining the second-favourite at 6/4, ahead of Gary O’Neil 7/2 and Liam Rosenior 5/1, despite the former Chelsea and Hull City manager reportedly having decided to take a break following his bruising short spell at Stamford Bridge.
Cardiff City’s Brian Barry-Murphy is next, priced at 5/1 or 6/1 depending on bookmaker.
As previously reported, England assistant head coach Anthony Barry would have been a leading contender had he been available before the end of the World Cup, while Thomas Tuchel’s other assistant, Justin Cochrane, is also someone who has interested the Town hierarchy and similarly may well have come into the reckoning but for his unavailability until later in the summer. The Blues are keen to make their appointment next week at the latest.
Last summer, Cochrane, 44, was eyed as a potential replacement for first-team coach Lee Grant following his departure for the manager’s job at Huddersfield, but the former England U15, U16 and U17s coach followed then-Brentford head coach Thomas Frank to Tottenham before departing Spurs along with the Dane in February.
Photo: BILDBYRÅN via Reuters Connect
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