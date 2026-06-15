Knutsen Set For Surgery

Monday, 15th Jun 2026 14:17 Bodø/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen, the bookies’ current favourite for the Town job, is set to undergo back surgery which will keep him away from the Norwegian club for an unspecified period. Knutsen is still ranked as the frontrunner to replace Blues boss Kieran McKenna by the bookmakers, currently at 5/4, however, there appears little to back that up with sources close to the 57-year-old having said they have heard nothing regarding Town interest and the Norwegian media not reporting any impending move. Now, Knutsen is set to spend time away from Glimt to undergo surgery on a back problem. Assistant manager Gaute Helstrup told an.no: “He has a prolapse in his back. The solution is surgery. It will be done tomorrow. “The surgery will be performed in Stavanger. There are positive forecasts and we hope he will be able to report back quickly.” Pressed on how long Knutsen might be away, one, two or five weeks, Helstrup added: “As usual, we're taking it day by day at Glimt. We're positive and he's positive. We hope and believe he'll be back up and running pretty quickly.” There has been little movement in the betting over the weekend with another Norwegian, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remaining the second-favourite at 6/4, ahead of Gary O’Neil 7/2 and Liam Rosenior 5/1, despite the former Chelsea and Hull City manager reportedly having decided to take a break following his bruising short spell at Stamford Bridge. Cardiff City’s Brian Barry-Murphy is next, priced at 5/1 or 6/1 depending on bookmaker. As previously reported, England assistant head coach Anthony Barry would have been a leading contender had he been available before the end of the World Cup, while Thomas Tuchel’s other assistant, Justin Cochrane, is also someone who has interested the Town hierarchy and similarly may well have come into the reckoning but for his unavailability until later in the summer. The Blues are keen to make their appointment next week at the latest. Last summer, Cochrane, 44, was eyed as a potential replacement for first-team coach Lee Grant following his departure for the manager’s job at Huddersfield, but the former England U15, U16 and U17s coach followed then-Brentford head coach Thomas Frank to Tottenham before departing Spurs along with the Dane in February. Photo: BILDBYRÅN via Reuters Connect



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



VitalSigns added 14:30 - Jun 15

I can’t see it being this fella then. I know that we need to do due diligence and the priority is of course to get the best candidate. However it feels like the appointment needs to be made this week to give ourselves the best opportunity regards successful recruitment, tactical changes and of course whoever it is will bring their own assistant and back room staff all of whom need to get bedded in.



Increasingly get the feeling it’s going to be a real left field choice. 1

VitalSigns added 14:30 - Jun 15

I can’t see it being this fella then. I know that we need to do due diligence and the priority is of course to get the best candidate. However it feels like the appointment needs to be made this week to give ourselves the best opportunity regards successful recruitment, tactical changes and of course whoever it is will bring their own assistant and back room staff all of whom need to get bedded in.



Increasingly get the feeling it’s going to be a real left field choice. 0

Rimsy added 14:32 - Jun 15

Not ideal, so probably rules him out. Way clear for OGS 0

Bazza8564 added 14:33 - Jun 15

Prolapsed disc surgery may not be a big issue depending on the severity, he won't be driving for 2-4 weeks but hospitalisation is usually no more than 4-7 days max. With training not due to start until July I don't see this as much os an issue, but the denial that we've been in contact with him is significant.



OGS maybe, and Barry-Murphy is known to be keen on Wes, hence his potential new contract. But we had all this last time around and no-one was even close with Kieran, so wake me when there's an announcement, it could be anyone :)







0

TomCruise added 14:33 - Jun 15

Hmmm. I think as well, Norway is a small place and if an approach had been made, I think that would get out pretty quickly. It would be big news in Norway. 0

Edmundo added 14:34 - Jun 15

I don't think it'll be anyone on this list either

Bookies are just speculating. Ipswich are very discreet about recruitment, since Gamechanger took over 0

Broadbent23 added 14:34 - Jun 15

That's one way to lose interest in a job. Fantasy football then. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments