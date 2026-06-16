Townsend: Thank You to Everyone

Tuesday, 16th Jun 2026 09:58 Released full-back Conor Townsend has said his goodbyes to everyone at Portman Road, his departure from the Blues having been confirmed yesterday. The 33-year-old joined Town from West Brom for £750,000 in the summer of 2024 as cover for Leif Davis at left-back. Townsend went on to make seven starts and three sub appearances before rupturing an ACL in the final pre-season friendly ahead of 2025/26 against Auxerre and missing the entire campaign. “Thank you to everyone involved at Ipswich Town for the last two years,” he wrote on Instagram. “Missing the full season through injury has been incredibly difficult, I gave it everything to get back fit and play even a small part in the closing weeks. Came close and was training, however, ultimately ran out of time. “It was made easier by seeing all the boys achieve promotion and I couldn’t be happier for a great bunch of lads and the fans. “Wishing you all the best! Looking forward to getting back doing what I love next season.” Photo: Matchday Images



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BerksBlue15 added 10:02 - Jun 16

Shame as he actually looked very solid in the limited minutes he had on the pitch. Even with the injury history, I've no doubt he'll get snapped up by someone but unfortunately not what we need in the PL this season or as a 34yo in the Champ for 27/28 (if worst case scenario comes to fruition) 6

ChestnutSe added 10:02 - Jun 16

Thanks Conor. You did good when you did get on the pitch. Hope you make a full recovery and get fixed up with a new club. 4

KiwiTractor added 10:08 - Jun 16

Good luck CT 2

ArchiRob added 10:10 - Jun 16

Wish you all the best Coner, always impressed, would have been nice to see you play a little more. 2

LandOfMickyStockwell added 10:17 - Jun 16

He performed well in his limited appearances. His celebrating promotion as one of the group shows that he was engaged and our culture kept everyone together. Long may that continue, and I hope Conor finds a good club to join. 3

Bazza8564 added 10:33 - Jun 16

Fate can be cruel, as others have said above when he played he looked good. hope someone offers him a couple of seasons so he can get back to playing again. All the best fella 0

Len_Brennan added 10:53 - Jun 16

If he is back to near full match fitness, Conor will make an excellent free signing for a competitive Championship side. Seems like a really good guy to have in your squad too; best of luck to him. 0

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