Townsend: Thank You to Everyone
Tuesday, 16th Jun 2026 09:58
Released full-back Conor Townsend has said his goodbyes to everyone at Portman Road, his departure from the Blues having been confirmed yesterday.
The 33-year-old joined Town from West Brom for £750,000 in the summer of 2024 as cover for Leif Davis at left-back.
Townsend went on to make seven starts and three sub appearances before rupturing an ACL in the final pre-season friendly ahead of 2025/26 against Auxerre and missing the entire campaign.
“Thank you to everyone involved at Ipswich Town for the last two years,” he wrote on Instagram.
“Missing the full season through injury has been incredibly difficult, I gave it everything to get back fit and play even a small part in the closing weeks. Came close and was training, however, ultimately ran out of time.
“It was made easier by seeing all the boys achieve promotion and I couldn’t be happier for a great bunch of lads and the fans.
“Wishing you all the best! Looking forward to getting back doing what I love next season.”
Photo: Matchday Images
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