Rodgers Odds Shorten

Tuesday, 16th Jun 2026 10:56

Brendan Rodgers, currently manager of Saudi club Al Qadsiah, is now third-favourite for the Town job, according to one bookmaker.

Rodgers is currently at 7/2 with BetVictor with his price having come in significantly over the course of the last day. However, another bookie, William Hill, is still not listing a price for the 53-year-old.

The former Liverpool, Celtic and Leicester boss was given his first job as a manager by Blues chairman and CEO Mark Ashton during his time at Watford and at one point came close to moving to Portman Road as Roy Keane’s assistant before being offered the senior role at Swansea City, the club where his managerial career really took off.

Rodgers joined Al Qadsiah in December on a contract which runs to 2028, which presumably would mean the Dammam-based side would be due significant compensation were the Northern Irishman to move elsewhere.

It still looks like not too much should be read into the betting market with Bodø/Glimt head coach Kjetil Knutsen continuing to be listed as the favourite at 5/4 or 6/4, despite the Norwegian being due to undergo back surgery today, which would appear to make an immediate switch of clubs unlikely.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains second favourite at 6/4 or 5/2 with Gary O’Neil now fourth at 7/2 or 4-1. Brian Barry-Murphy is at 6/1 or 8/1.

Liam Rosenior, who according to French reports at the weekend, is set to take some time out of the game, is still priced at 5/1 or 8/1.

Photo: IMAGO/Abdullah Ahmed via Reuters Connect