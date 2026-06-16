Rodgers Odds Shorten
Tuesday, 16th Jun 2026 10:56
Brendan Rodgers, currently manager of Saudi club Al Qadsiah, is now third-favourite for the Town job, according to one bookmaker.
Rodgers is currently at 7/2 with BetVictor with his price having come in significantly over the course of the last day. However, another bookie, William Hill, is still not listing a price for the 53-year-old.
The former Liverpool, Celtic and Leicester boss was given his first job as a manager by Blues chairman and CEO Mark Ashton during his time at Watford and at one point came close to moving to Portman Road as Roy Keane’s assistant before being offered the senior role at Swansea City, the club where his managerial career really took off.
Rodgers joined Al Qadsiah in December on a contract which runs to 2028, which presumably would mean the Dammam-based side would be due significant compensation were the Northern Irishman to move elsewhere.
It still looks like not too much should be read into the betting market with Bodø/Glimt head coach Kjetil Knutsen continuing to be listed as the favourite at 5/4 or 6/4, despite the Norwegian being due to undergo back surgery today, which would appear to make an immediate switch of clubs unlikely.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains second favourite at 6/4 or 5/2 with Gary O’Neil now fourth at 7/2 or 4-1. Brian Barry-Murphy is at 6/1 or 8/1.
Liam Rosenior, who according to French reports at the weekend, is set to take some time out of the game, is still priced at 5/1 or 8/1.
Photo: IMAGO/Abdullah Ahmed via Reuters Connect
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 300 bloggers
Some People Are On the Pitch... by urbanpenguin
My seat for QPR at home was three rows from the back of the West Stand. It offered a perfect view across along the Bobby Robson Stand so as the game went into injury time, I could see the crowd politely and excitedly hold itself back from entering the pitch.
Between The Lines, Champions League Final Edition - PSG Tips by The_Flashing_Smile
PSG 1:1 Arsenal (AET, PSG win 4:3 on pens)
UEFA Champions League Final - 30/05/26
Between The Lines, Championship Play-Off Final Edition - Tiger Feat by The_Flashing_Smile
A couple of you mentioned doing a Saints ditty. Well, they get a brief mention here!
Between The Lines - The FA Crap Final by The_Flashing_Smile
This isn't an ITFC poem, but for those of you starved of football-based irreverent poetry, here's my take on last weekend's cup final. Catch a recorded version on the socials soon.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of ITFC. No.47 - We’re Going Up Again! by The_Flashing_Smile
When we look back on this game dispassionately, we’ll probably see it as comfortable. It didn’t feel it at the time, even with the two early goals. There was always a nagging doubt that if QPR somehow pulled one back, things would get nervy.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]