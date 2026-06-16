Ex-Blues Loanee Chalobah Added to England Squad
Tuesday, 16th Jun 2026 14:47
Former Blues loanee Trevoh Chalobah has been called into the England World Cup squad as a late replacement for Tino Livramento, who has suffered an injury.
Chalobah, 26, was on loan with Town from Chelsea during the 2018/19 season, making 36 starts and eight sub appearances, scoring twice.
Newcastle full-back Livramento suffered a calf injury in training on Sunday which has ended his finals before they had got going with England getting their group campaign under way tomorrow.
“Arrangements are now being made for the Chelsea defender to make the journey to the team's base camp in Kansas City, while the rest of the squad will head to Dallas, Texas for the Three Lions' opening group fixture against Croatia on Wednesday,” an FA statement reads.
“FIFA regulations allow participating teams to replace an outfield player up to 24 hours before their opening fixture.”
Photo: Action Images via Reuters
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