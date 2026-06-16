Solskjaer New Favourite For Town Job
Tuesday, 16th Jun 2026 18:16
Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now the bookies’ favourite for the vacant Town manager’s job.
The Norwegian has been among those in the upper reaches of the betting since Kieran McKenna, who was on Solskjaer’s staff at Old Trafford, announced his surprise departure last week.
Solskjaer, who is understood to have been among the candidates to have been spoken to by the Blues, is now priced at 5/4 by BetVictor.
Strasbourg boss Gary O’Neil, also believed to have been sounded out by the club, is at 7/4 with the same bookmaker.
Bodø/Glimt head coach Kjetil Knutsen, who underwent back surgery today, is now out to 5/1 with Brendan Rodgers at 6/1 and Cardiff manager Brian Barry-Murphy having drifted to 16/1.
Solskjaer, 53, left his last job at Besiktas after only eight months in August 2025.
Having been in charge of Manchester United’s reserves, the former striker’s first senior managerial role was in Norway with Molde between 2011 and 2014, winning the league title twice and the Norwegian FA Cup once.
A spell at Cardiff followed from January to September 2015, the Kristiansund-born boss having been unable to prevent the Bluebirds from dropping out of the Premier League, before a disappointing start to their Championship campaign.
Solskjaer returned to Molde, where he had also had a spell as a player, for another three years before he made his return to Manchester United in 2018, seeing the Red Devils to second in the Premier League and the Europa League final in 2020/21 before being sacked in November 2021.
A close friend of departing boss McKenna from their time at Old Trafford, Solskjaer has been spotted at a number of Town games in recent seasons, often alongside current United boss Michael Carrick.
Town assistant manager Martyn Pert, who remains at the club as it stands, was also part of Solskjaer’s Red Devils backroom team.
Photo: PagePix
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