Solskjaer New Favourite For Town Job

Tuesday, 16th Jun 2026 18:16 Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now the bookies’ favourite for the vacant Town manager’s job. The Norwegian has been among those in the upper reaches of the betting since Kieran McKenna, who was on Solskjaer’s staff at Old Trafford, announced his surprise departure last week. Solskjaer, who is understood to have been among the candidates to have been spoken to by the Blues, is now priced at 5/4 by BetVictor. Strasbourg boss Gary O’Neil, also believed to have been sounded out by the club, is at 7/4 with the same bookmaker. Bodø/Glimt head coach Kjetil Knutsen, who underwent back surgery today, is now out to 5/1 with Brendan Rodgers at 6/1 and Cardiff manager Brian Barry-Murphy having drifted to 16/1. Solskjaer, 53, left his last job at Besiktas after only eight months in August 2025. Having been in charge of Manchester United’s reserves, the former striker’s first senior managerial role was in Norway with Molde between 2011 and 2014, winning the league title twice and the Norwegian FA Cup once. A spell at Cardiff followed from January to September 2015, the Kristiansund-born boss having been unable to prevent the Bluebirds from dropping out of the Premier League, before a disappointing start to their Championship campaign. Solskjaer returned to Molde, where he had also had a spell as a player, for another three years before he made his return to Manchester United in 2018, seeing the Red Devils to second in the Premier League and the Europa League final in 2020/21 before being sacked in November 2021. A close friend of departing boss McKenna from their time at Old Trafford, Solskjaer has been spotted at a number of Town games in recent seasons, often alongside current United boss Michael Carrick. Town assistant manager Martyn Pert, who remains at the club as it stands, was also part of Solskjaer’s Red Devils backroom team. Photo: PagePix



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E_I_E_I_E_I_O added 18:19 - Jun 16

The very fact Knutsen is 2.5 with one firm and 9.0 with another should very much tell you the odds mean absolutely nothing. Anyone taking any note of them is a fool. 4

Rimsy added 18:20 - Jun 16

Excellent, hope this happens. Beginning to worry it was going to be Rodgers. Some of the backroom staff would hopefully stay on and minimise upheaval. 2

Somersetractor added 18:23 - Jun 16

KM could then return next season as his coach. Perfect. -3

jas0999 added 18:23 - Jun 16

Whoever we appoint will divide opinion.



OGS is by no means a bad choice, but I’d like to see an overhaul of the back room staff - who frankly didn’t do great the last time we were in the PL. 0

bluelad7 added 18:27 - Jun 16

Martyn Pert,



Massively underrated and definitely the foundations of a fantastic coaching system that we have seen for the last four or so years.



For him to have somebody come in and work with him that he has previously worked with might be the best approach to the coming season. In town and in Ashton and the board I trust.



I would deffo not be against OGS. 1

Lukeybluey added 18:27 - Jun 16

If he can steer us to a 17th place finish then I welcome Ole my boy! 1

RetroBlue added 18:28 - Jun 16

Was he always our target, or is this because we cant get who were after ?



OGS has long been a regular visitor to PR since KMcK has been manager so almost a natural transition id have thought... just a bit confused with all " favorites" for the job. Who will it be tomorrow i wonder? -2

Paulc added 18:30 - Jun 16

Are we literally going to get anew ‘favourite’ update every time someone sticks £20 on a candidate?

Betting odds react every time someone takes a punt it is no indication whatsoever on who the next boss will be unless the price swing massively to huge odds on, like it did right before Roy Keane was announced. 1

blues1 added 18:37 - Jun 16

Retroblue. Odds with the bookies are based on people betting. Wouldnt be surprised if half the names on the betting lists have never even been in the frame for the job. There's normally multiple names listed in the odds for managerial jobs for any club. Not just us. Bookies will often put names up and wait for the bets to come in. Maybe theres been so many favourites, bcse theres not actually that much between any of the candidates. Or simply just different people having their own opinions on who should get it. Who knows. Guess we'll find out soon who its gonna be. 0

skankerman added 18:38 - Jun 16

I would be happy with this a smoother transition 0

churchmans added 18:46 - Jun 16

Phuck me i feel underwhelmed by the managers we are being linked with!

Must trust ashton i suppose and the process -1

Bazza8564 added 18:56 - Jun 16

I read the negativity on here with my usual disappointment. OGS has PL experience, has a long record of working with Pert and the backroom team include MU recruitment people.



Just who do people think we are going to get??



Sorry, but people who are disappointed with the linked names, are you expecting Ancellotti, Conte or Mourinho, Slott or Klopp to down tools and rush to manage Ipswich in what is going to be, at best, a tough season???



Come on people, as much as we all love ITFC the football world views us as a side that was mid table league one 4 years ago, the fact that we have a chance to get Ole here with his experience and hs ability to attract talent is a massive Coup. Time for some reality please.



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planetblue_2011 added 18:59 - Jun 16

Ole ole ole oi oi oi 0

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