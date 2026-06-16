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Clara Vista in Frosinone Talks
Tuesday, 16th Jun 2026 22:38

Clara Vista Investment Partners, one of the investors in Town, is in discussions regarding buying into Serie A new boys Frosinone.

Clara Vista was part of the Bright Path Sports Partners investment in the Blues in March 2024, then took a further stake at the end of last year.

They are now one of three groups with a broadly equal stake in Portman Holdings LLC which owns 45 per cent of Town owner Gamechanger 20, alongside ORG and the Three Lions. Bright Path, in which Clara Vista maintains its original investment, has 43 per cent with the rest shared among small shareholders.

Sky Sports Italy is reporting Gamechanger is the entity negotiating to take a stake in Frosinone, who finished second in Serie B in 2025/26. However, TWTD understands it’s Clara Vista that is looking to invest in the Italian club with the move not directly related to Gamechanger or Town, and with no suggestion that the Blues would be part of a multi-club arrangement.

It’s no secret that Clara Vista has been looking to invest in other clubs, its website makes that intention clear referencing Serie A and other leagues around the globe.

We understand discussions are also taking place with La Liga side Levante.

Photo: Matchday Images



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Monkey_Blue added 22:48 - Jun 16
Are going to be the new Watford? I’m not comfortable with the investment/hedge fund manager type ownership. We’ve been served well with the current ownership but I don’t want the club to just be some assets on a balance sheet
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urbanpenguin added 23:04 - Jun 16
MonkeyBlue, Phil writes: "with no suggestion that the Blues would be part of a multi-club arrangement."

As for being just an asset on a balance sheet, I have bad news for you.
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