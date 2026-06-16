Clara Vista in Frosinone Talks
Tuesday, 16th Jun 2026 22:38
Clara Vista Investment Partners, one of the investors in Town, is in discussions regarding buying into Serie A new boys Frosinone.
Clara Vista was part of the Bright Path Sports Partners investment in the Blues in March 2024, then took a further stake at the end of last year.
They are now one of three groups with a broadly equal stake in Portman Holdings LLC which owns 45 per cent of Town owner Gamechanger 20, alongside ORG and the Three Lions. Bright Path, in which Clara Vista maintains its original investment, has 43 per cent with the rest shared among small shareholders.
Sky Sports Italy is reporting Gamechanger is the entity negotiating to take a stake in Frosinone, who finished second in Serie B in 2025/26. However, TWTD understands it’s Clara Vista that is looking to invest in the Italian club with the move not directly related to Gamechanger or Town, and with no suggestion that the Blues would be part of a multi-club arrangement.
It’s no secret that Clara Vista has been looking to invest in other clubs, its website makes that intention clear referencing Serie A and other leagues around the globe.
We understand discussions are also taking place with La Liga side Levante.
Photo: Matchday Images
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