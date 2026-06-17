Al-Hamadi Makes World Cup Finals Bow But Iraq Beaten

Wednesday, 17th Jun 2026 01:10

Blues striker Ali Al-Hamadi became the 11th Town player to feature at a World Cup finals as Iraq were beaten 4-1 by Norway in their opening World Cup group game in Boston.

Al-Hamadi, who was winning his 21st full cap, caused the Norwegian defence more than a few problems in the first half, shooting over early on having turned his man on the edge of the box, then playing a part in Iraq’s equalising goal scored by Aymen Hussein, which was sandwiched by Erling Haaland strikes for the Scandinavians.

Just before the break, Al-Hamadi, who spent last season on loan at Luton, came close to scoring when sent through on goal, however, Norwegian defender Kristoffer Ajer got back to force his shot wide.

As Iraq sought to gain a foothold having made a slow start to the second half, the 24-year-old was subbed in the 59th minute. Sub Leo Ostigard and a Hussein own goal completed the scoring for Norway with the margin of victory harsh on the Iraqis.

Iraq face France next Monday and Senegal four days later in one of the toughest groups at the tournament.

The 10 players to have featured at previous World Cups while with Town: John Wark and Alan Brazil (Scotland), Mick Mills, Paul Mariner, Terry Butcher (all England), Bontcho Guentchev (Bulgaria), Holland (Republic of Ireland), Amir Karic (Slovenia), Tommy Smith (New Zealand, who is also at this summer’s finals) and most recently, in 2018, Jonas Knudsen (Denmark).

John Elsworthy (Wales), George Burley (Scotland) and Bartosz Bialkowski (Poland) have been in squads for finals without playing, and in Elsworthy’s case in 1958, without travelling.

Photo: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters